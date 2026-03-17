4 new shows to watch this week on Netflix, Prime Video, and more (March 16, 2026)

It's another week, and that means there are more new TV shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, and more! Overall, it's a bit of a quieter week for new shows from Monday, March 16, through Sunday, March 22.

We've had a lot of new shows released recently with new episodes dropping weekly, including Paradise season 2 on Hulu and DTF St. Louis and Rooster on HBO Max. Netflix dropped two new shows last week in One Piece season 2 and Virgin River season 7, so the schedule is a bit wonky right now.

Have no fear, though! There are still some great new shows starting this week, starting with Invincible season 4.

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Invincible season 4

Release date: Wednesday, March 18

Created by Robert Kirkman

Cast: Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J. K. Simmons

Where to watch: Prime Video

Invincible doesn't get a lot of hype because it's an animated show about superheroes for a more mature audience, but it's easily one of the best shows on TV since it premiered in 2021. Invincible season 4 premieres on Wednesday, March 18, and it's running weekly on Prime Video for eight weeks in a row. Somehow, Invincible season 4 avoided the dreaded three-episode premiere that Prime Video often rolls out for its new shows.

The whole gang, including Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons are back for the fourth season with an incredible voice cast. If you haven't seen this show yet, it's time ot jump on the bandwagon before it's too late.

Imperfect Women - Credit: Apple TV

Imperfect Women

Release date: Wednesday, March 18

Created by Annie Weisman

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman, and Corey Stoll

Where to watch: Apple TV

Imperfect Women is my pick for TV show of the week. The Apple TV original series premieres on Wednesday, March 18. The series is based on the book of the same name by Araminta Hall. New episodes are dropping every Wednesday during the first season, which will conclude on April 29, so you'd better not fall behind on this show.

When it comes to great casts, Imperfect Women simply can't be beaten by any other recently released shows. Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, and Kate Mara lead the series, which tells the story of a group of friends rocked by a heinous crime.

If you like thrillers, Imperfect Women is the show for you to watch this week.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

Release date: Friday, March 20

Created by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky

Where to watch: Prime Video

Now, this is the show I'm most excited to watch this week. Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is basically the second season of the hit TV series, Jury Duty, which captivated the world just a few short years ago. Jury Duty, as you'll recall, followed Ronald Gladden on a wild and wacky experience through what he thought was a real jury trial. Instead, he was living inside of a simulation brought to life by the great Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky.

Now, the duo is back to do it again. This time, they're sending an unsuspecting soul through the first few days at a fake company retreat that he believes is real.

The first three episodes of Company Retreat will be available on Friday, March 20, on Prime Video, with weekly episodes to follow.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man - Credit: Netflix

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Release date: Friday, March 20

Created by Stephen Knight

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham, and more

Where to watch: Netflix

I'm cheating a little bit with this last pick. It's not a TV show, but Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is the movie finale, I guess, of Peaky Blinders, the hit TV series on Netflix. The movie, which continues Tommy Shelby's story, will be released on Friday, March 20.

Because it's based on a TV show and basically continues that story, I simply have to recommend it to TV fans. Peaky Blinders is one of the best Netflix shows of the last decade, and The Immortal Man seems like a hit, too!

Cillian Murphy is, of course, back for the film, but he's joined by an absolutely stellar cast, including Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and more.

Right now, you can watch all six seasons of Peaky Blinders on Netflix before the premiere of The Immortal Man.

We also have a few new shows with new episodes coming this week or released recently, including: Shrinking season 3 (Apple TV), The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 (Apple TV), Cross season 2 (Prime Video), One Piece season 2 (Netflix), Virgin River season 7 (Netflix), DTF St. Louis (HBO Max), Rooster (HBO Max), and more.