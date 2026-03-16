DTF St. Louis episode 3 recap: I loved him like the sun when you’re cold

HBO Max’s DTF St. Louis episode 3 (titled “The Go Getter”) spends most of the episode getting into the affair between Clark (Jason Bateman) and Carol (Linda Cardellini).

As we learned in episode 2, it seemed like this was a moment where the two of them had an understanding that this was just sex. As the episode continues, viewers see that it was more than that. It looked like they started to love each other.

One of the things that led to those feelings was comfort. Clark and Carol were comfortable around each other in a way they couldn’t be with their spouses, so much so that they played a game where Clark was a sex robot. It may have looked weird to some, but it wasn't to them.

Whether it was the freedom without criticism or something else, it seemed like strong feelings were building. Sadly, a conversation at the end of “The Go Getter” makes me think otherwise. It seems like Carol may have been setting Clark up to become more financially stable.

As the episode is winding down, there's a flashback of Carol riding the tadpole recumbent trike with Clark. During this excursion, they’re discussing Floyd and how much they love him (more on that later). As they're sitting on one of the benches, Carol talks about all that Floyd is playing for and how life insurance would be a benefit. Clark offers to help, but she says Floyd can’t know about it. At the very end (and back in the present), Carol tells her son, Richard, that they’d be okay.

There was something sinister about the way Carol looked at Richard. It was like she was relieved that her plan worked. Richard knew that they would have money problems, but now, they’re taken care of. And while that makes her look guilty, I don’t think that’s enough to declare Carol as Floyd’s murderer.

Back at the police station, Clark is being interrogated by Detectives Jodie Plumb (Joy Sunday) and Donoghue Homer (Richard Jenkins). After Clark explains his affair and how Floyd wasn’t really into the guy he went on a date with, he expresses his love for Floyd. It was a sweet moment, but it’s unclear what kind of love it is. It starts to seem like romantic love, but it was also very much like someone finding their person. Nevertheless, it wasn’t something he (or the audience) expected to happen.

In this writer’s eyes, this moment absolves Clark of the murder. No, there's no evidence saying otherwise. If Floyd were badly beaten, that would be different. That’s a crime of passion where the assaulter lost control because of how they felt about their victim, and this wasn’t that. Plus, something else weird happened toward the conclusion of the episode.

A key was brought up by Detective Plumb, and the previously forthcoming Clark shut down and requested a lawyer if their conversation was going to continue. Whatever that key is revealed to be will turn out to be the evidence needed to get the real killer, and it looks like Clark knows that and is protecting whoever he thinks it is.

There have only been a few episodes of DTF St. Louis, but this will possibly be the episode of the season.

The acting, storytelling, and score all made this a nearly perfect episode. So much so that there’s no way that voters for awards won’t look at Linda Cardellini, David Harbour, and Jason Bateman’s performances during “The Go Getter”. It was that good.