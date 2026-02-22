4 new shows to watch on Prime Video in March 2026

Prime Video has some notable new shows coming in March of 2026, well worth watching!

Prime Video’s March 2026 schedule includes the returns of major series like Invincible and Jury Duty, as well as a second season of the underrated Aussie crime comedy Deadloch. Yet the streamer does provide a few brand-new shows that should be worth watching. They include a new take on an iconic mystery sleuth, another crime show adaptation, a fun comedy, and a Korean thriller that may be a new guilty pleasure.

Here are four new shows to make Prime Video a must-watch for March!

Siren’s Kiss (March 2)

South Korea has some amazing thrillers and Prime Video will be bringing in a major hot one in Siren’s Kiss. After an informant dies, a police officer (Wi Hujan) follows a trail to the Royal Auction and its chief auctioneer (Park Min-young), who has seen three fiancées die in suspicious circumstances. Hujan suggests they fake a relationship, supposedly to find out the truth while really seeing if she’s the culprit. It’s not long before real passions erupt, which pulls the cop into a dangerous world. For fans of thrills, dark romances and twists, this show can be a surprise sleeper success.

Young Sherlock -- Courtesy of Prime Video

Young Sherlock (March 4)

Guy Ritchie already has experience with spins on Sherlock Holmes with his movies starring Robert Downey Jr. as the detective. This new reimagining stars Fiennes Tiffin as a younger Holmes, still at university when a teacher’s murder leads to his first case. The show tackles a different Holmes, brilliant but lacking focus and discipline and showing how he becomes this master sleuth.

The supporting cast included Joseph Fiennes as Holmes’ father, Dónal Finn as his future archnemesis Moriarty, and Colin Firth as a powerful lord. The series looks like another fun twist on the classic mythos and proves why Sherlock Holmes is still the top detective in all of fiction.

Scarpetta (March 11)

As if Nicole Kidman doesn’t have enough TV shows on her plate, the Oscar-winner is adding this crime saga. Adapting the long-running novels by Patricia Cromwell, Kidman plays the title role of Kay Scarpetta, a noted forensic pathologist. Returning home to reunite with her sister (Jamie Lee Curtis), Scarpetta is pulled into investigating a grisly murder.

This leads to flashbacks showing how a younger Scarpetta (Rosy McEwen) worked her first case that may be linked to the present-day murder. The supporting cast included Bobby Cavanale, Amanda Righetti, Simon Baker and Ariana DeBose, but it’s Kidman who’s the centerpiece of one of the most highly anticipated thriller adaptations in recent years.

Bait (March 25)

Oscar and Emmy award winner Riz Ahmed stars in this rather timely show. He plays Shah, a struggling actor searching for his big break. It comes when he’s put on the list of actors to play the new James Bond. The six-episode series follows Shah over four days as he prepares for his biggest audition while putting up with wild pressure from his family, friends, agent and more.

Hollywood-themed satires are hot right now (see The Studio), and Ahmed has proven his great talent in balancing comedy and drama. Throw in some unexpected turns, and this can be a low-level comedy that hits just the right spot for Bond fans, too.