5 new crime shows to watch for in 2026

This year has some very exciting crime shows that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. The crime genre has always been a big draw for audiences, and the rise in true crime series in recent years has proven that it is as popular as ever. Last year saw some great new additions to the genre, like Task and Dept. Q, and now 2026 has a new crop of crime shows to check out.

While the genre has so many options in the new year, there are a few that are especially intriguing. These crime shows have attracted some big-name stars, like Nicole Kidman and Elizabeth Moss, while others are bringing back beloved franchises, like Yellowstone and Sherlock Holmes. So if you're looking for thrills in 2026, keep an eye out for these shows.

Pictured: Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton in Marshals | CBS

Marshals

Release date: March 1 on CBS

Marshals is one of three Yellowstone spinoffs on the horizon and will see the return of Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. The series follows Kayce after the events of Yellowstone as he joins an elite group of US Marshals to take on the crime in his community while also protecting his family.

Yellowstone already mixed in a lot of crime with its modern Western story, but Marshals looks to lean into it even more. Kayce always seemed like the archetype of the heroic cowboy, and it will be interesting to see him getting into action without the rest of the Dutton family drama involved.

Dónal Finn, Natascha McElhone, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in Young Sherlock | Daniel Smith/Prime Video

Young Sherlock

Release date: March 4 on Prime Video

Fans have been waiting years to see Guy Ritchie continue his Sherlock Holmes franchise, but they likely did not expect this approach. Instead of a third movie with Robert Downey Jr. as Holmes, Ritchie has helped develop the prequel series, Young Sherlock. This crime show explores Sherlock's younger years as he grows into the world's greatest detective.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin will take over the role of 19-year-old Sherlock as he conducts his studies at Oxford University. However, when there is a murder at the university, Holmes has to solve the case in order to catch the killer and ensure his own freedom. It will be interesting to see how the lore is worked into the show as we watch this iconic detective on the case.

Young Pete Marino (Jake Cannavale), Young Kay Scarpetta (Rosy McEwen) in Scarpetta | Prime Video

Scarpetta

Release date: March 11 on Prime Video

Two Oscar winners will be facing off in one of the most anticipated shows of the year. Scarpetta is based on the book series from author Patricia Cornwell, which focuses on protagonist Kay Scarpetta (Nicole Kidman), a brilliant forensic pathologist who uses forensic technology to solve cases. In the series, one particular case will have her confronting her complex relationship with her sister Dorothy, played by Jamie Lee Curtis.

Scarpetta has the potential of being an exciting new series for Kidman, following her on several intense cases that need to be solved. However, the big draw in this first season of the show is seeing Kidman and Curtis sharing the screen, which is bound to produce quite a bit of fireworks.

Elisabeth Moss At The 2025 Gotham Television Awards | Kristina Bumphrey/GettyImages

Imperfect Women

Release date: March 18 on Apple TV

The Apple TV show Imperfect Women is another promising series based on a popular crime novel. Author Araminta Hall's book explored a crime and the ramifications it had on several people involved, including a lifelong friendship at the center of it all.

Like Scarpetta, it is the cast of Imperfect Women that really makes it a must-see. Elizabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, and Kate Mara will play three women at the center of the dramatic events, with Joel Kinnaman and Corey Stoll also headlining the series. Every one of these actors has proven themselves in intense thriller series before, and having them all come together for Imperfect Women bodes well for the series.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy in Episode 102 of Man on Fire | Juan Rosas/Netflix

Man on Fire

Release date: 2026 on Netflix

Man on Fire is based on the 1980 novel by A. J. Quinnell, which introduced his popular character Marcus Creasy. However, many fans are more familiar with the title thanks to the 2004 action film adaptation, starring Denzel Washington as Creasy. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II now steps into the role as the story comes to the small screen.

The new Netflix series will follow Creasy, a troubled former mercenary on a mission of revenge. Washington's Man on Fire became a cult hit over the years, so there is a lot of pressure on this new take. However, the source material provides an intense and thrilling crime series that should not be missed.