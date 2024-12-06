4 shows that were surprisingly good in 2024
By Sandy C.
Can you believe we are already saying goodbye to the year 2024? I don’t think I’m alone when I say that 2024 has been wild, and even unhinged at times. But it was a wonderful year in the world of entertainment. And that’s what we are focusing on in this post, the positive!
When we think of the best TV had to offer this year, many shows come to mind. However, below we list five shows that we did NOT expect to love as much as we did.
Presumed Innocent
At the top of my list, there’s Presumed Innocent, available to stream on Apple TV+. I’m a fan of Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga, who are both part of the cast in the legal thriller. The cast was not the reason I wasn’t looking forward to watching this. At the time, I felt like if you’ve seen one crime thriller, you’ve seen them all. Simply put, it had been a long time since a series in the genre surprised me. From the opening scene, I was completely engaged.
Presumed Innocent is based on the 1987 Scott Turow novel of the same name. The story follows Rusty (Gyllenhaal), a prosecutor who is now the accused. Rusty is facing murder charges after the body of his colleague is found, whom he was having an affair with. Not only are viewers trying to solve this case from their couch, but just when we think we have a lead, the series throws us a new twist. Presumed Innocent will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. And I was not expecting anything more than your average mystery.
Baby Reindeer
Now remember, this list isn’t about the best shows of the year. I’m listing great shows that I was not expecting to enjoy. That said, Baby Reindeer is not my personal favorite, but it did have me in a chokehold for weeks and weeks! I decided to stream it because everyone was talking about it. And yes, it was very much worth the hype.
The psychological thriller is based on the true story of Richard Gadd, who also wrote and stars in the series. Gadd plates Donny Dunn, a character based on himself. Dunn is an aspiring comedian who is dealing with a stalker, Martha. But Dunn authorities don’t take Dunn seriously. Gadd highlights what he went through for years due to the stalking and harassment from Martha.
If you didn’t jump in and watch Baby Reindeer when it premiered earlier this year, it’s better late than never! Stream it on Netflix.
The Penguin
I love DC Comics and know that the Penguin is one of the most iconic villains in the Batman universe. However, all 2024 I have been struggling with superhero fatigue. It had been years since I enjoyed a Marvel or DC Comics series. So when The Penguin was announced, it’s not a show I put at the top of my to-watch list. In fact, I didn’t stream the crime drama until there were three episodes available on Max.
From the performances to the story, The Penguin is handsdown one of the best shows I’ve watched this year. The story takes place after the events in 2022’s The Batman. But what I love about it is that you don’t have to watch The Batman to understand The Penguin. You don’t really even need to know much about the history of the DCEU. So if this is the reason you have yet to watch The Penguin, you now have no excuse.
Constellation
Once again, Apple TV+ was the victim of my premature judging. When it comes to sci-fi, I can be really picky. There aren’t many sci-fi series I truly enjoy, but Constellation is one that I would love to rewatch again soon. It’s so captivating and features so much you may have missed the first time.
Constellation follows the story of astronaut Johanna “Jo” Ericsson (Noomi Rapace) after she returns to Earth from a failed mission. At first, Jo is thankful to have survived, but a lot of the things in her life and people around her are different from what she remembers. That’s all I will say because the less you know going in, the better the series is. Just be prepared to gasp (a ton), cry, and feel all of the emotions.