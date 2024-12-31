4 shows to watch instead of the Ball Drop this New Year's Eve

While some people love to countdown the year with the Ball Drop, others are ready to check out shows they missed. There have been some great offerings across the streaming platforms in 2024 that you’ll want to check out instead.

There’s something for everyone when it comes to the streaming services. Whether you want a crime drama or you need a romance, you don’t need to look too far. The benefit with shorter seasons on streaming platforms is that one night is all you need to binge-watch most of the episodes!

Cross

If you love the Alex Cross books, you may have been a little apprehensive about the first season of the Prime Video series. Well, it’s time to give it a chance this New Year’s Eve. Aldis Hodge is the Alex Cross we needed in the movies. He not only brings the confidence and cockiness of the character alive, but we see the deeper layers of his inner turmoil and his need to keep his people safe.

The first season takes us on a twisty tale of searching for a serial killer. While Cross does that, he also gets hints that the hit on his wife was far more personal than it would initially seem, leading him down a rabbit hole of answers. There are Easter eggs for book fans, and there are clear signs that this show has legs for many more seasons.

Cross season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.

Courtesy: Starz

Outlander

If you want romance and you need more than just one season, STARZ is the streamer to turn to. You’ll need to check out Outlander, which is currently in the middle of airing season 7B. The series has done a brilliant job of bringing the books to life, and there’s no doubt that we’re ready to follow the cast onto other projects as the series comes to a close.

Outlander season 7B picked up with Claire and Jamie arriving in Scotland with Young Ian. As they head back to Lallybroch, they get news they didn’t expect. Meanwhile, Roger and Bree are now separated by time as Roger and Buck head to the past in search of Jemmy, who was taken at the end of season 7A.

Outlander airs on Fridays on STARZ. You can also stream the first six seasons on Netflix.

HOW TO DIE ALONE - “How to Die Alone” follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary. (Disney/John Medland) NATASHA ROTHWELL, KEILYN DURREL JONES

How to Die Alone

Do you want a series that has a little more laughter despite covering some serious topics? How to Die Alone is one of those underrated musts from 2024, and you’ll find it an easy binge-watch instead of watching the Ball Drop.

Mel is a broke airport worker in New York, who decides she needs to change her life when she faces a near-death experience. Of course, that leads to her looking back at mistakes she’s made and figuring out what she wants her life to look like. There is a countdown to New Year’s Eve within the series, making it simply perfect for this time of the year.

How to Die Alone is available to stream on Hulu.

Colleen Hayes/PEACOCK)

Based on a True Story

Again, sometimes you need a bit of laughter as you see the New Year in. How about mixing comedy and crime? Based on a True Story starts off with a couple who move into a new home and realize that if they want to make some money, they need to start a true crime podcast. They have a serial killer in their midst, and they want to get him on the podcast and get him to confess to his crimes.

Well, things turn on their heads. The second season brought more of the laughter and the twists. It also included some excellent new characters, including Drew played by Melissa Fumero, who had you trying to figure out. With 30-minute episodes, this is the perfect binge-watch this New Year’s Eve.

Based on a True Story is available to stream on Peacock.