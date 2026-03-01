5 best characters in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 ranked

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms shies away from epic battles and matters of the court to center on a diverse roster of characters attending a modest jousting tournament. In doing so, the Game of Thrones spinoff gives us a better idea of what it is like to be a commoner in Westeros, while also shedding light on some of the realm's smaller noble houses.

Although A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms focuses mostly on Dunk and Egg's friendship, the two encounter a range of fascinating figures along the way.

I shared a ranking of the five best characters introduced in season 1 — hopefully, we'll see more of them in seasons to come.

Daniel Ings (Lyonel Baratheon) in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Courtesy of Steffan Hill/HBO.

5. Lyonel Baratheon

Whoever cast Daniel Ings as Lyonel Baratheon deserves an award: the actor steals the show for himself whenever he's onscreen. Nicknamed the "Laughing Storm" for the electrifying sense of humor he brings to battle, he is the heir to the prestigious House Baratheon and a skilled warrior.

Lyonel loves to indulge in the privileges of his wealth, hosting lavish parties and enjoying an endless stream of wine, but he doesn't let this hedonistic lifestyle get in the way of his sense of honor. He often comes off as insensitive and self-centered, yet he stood by Dunk’s side when the hedge knight needed him most. Not only that, but Lyonel also offered Ser Duncan a place at his side at Storm’s End.

Shaun Thomas (Raymun Fossoway) in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Courtesy of Steffan Hill/HBO.

4. Raymun Fossoway

Raymun Fossoway starts as an undervalued squire and evolves into a triumphant knight — and a husband, let's not forget that. His bond with Ser Duncan is one of the most compelling aspects of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1. Unlike many others, the young Fossoway immediately recognizes Dunk's value, backing him both before and after the trial of seven.

Raymun is quick to put honor and justice over family and power. He is naive and still has a lot to learn, as seen by how easily swayed he is by Rowan's words, but he has a pure heart. Even after losing his tent and nearly everything else, Raymun makes an extra effort to buy back Dunk's horse, offering it as a parting gift to honor the friendship they've built.

Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Photograph by Steffan Hill/HBO.

3. Aegon 'Egg' Targaryen

If Ser Duncan is the soul of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Egg is most certainly the heart. His determination is contagious, and he's prepared to do whatever it takes to grow into a brave and honorable knight. Egg can be stubborn and dangerously naive at times, but he's just a kid after all.

Seeing Dunk and Egg's friendship flourish onscreen is extremely heartwarming. The little prince renounces the privileges of the crown without thinking twice in exchange for an opportunity to squire for Dunk. Despite his young age, he's much smarter and more independent than his brothers. Egg has no interest in spending his whole life within the walls of a fancy castle; he wants to see the world as it really is.

Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Photograph by Steffan Hill/HBO

2. Ser Duncan the Tall

Unlike Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has a clear protagonist for us to root for. Ser Duncan embodies the quintessential traits of a knight of the fantasy genre: bravery, honor, and an unyielding sense of justice. These are all dangerous attributes to have in George R. R. Martin's morally grey world, but his charm is unique and even moving at times.

Even Ser Duncan's flaws ultimately play to his advantage: he may be naive, but he's far from foolish. His enemies may think they have the upper hand on him, only to be taken off guard. Dunk also struggles with self-confidence, but always gets the job done in the end. Learning about his traumatic past only deepens our sympathy for him. All in all, Dunk is an immensely relatable and entertaining hero — we are lucky to see things from his perspective.

Bertie Carvel (Baelor Targaryen) in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Courtesy of Steffan Hill/HBO.

1. Baelor Targaryen

"I will take Ser Duncan's side" stands as one of the most memorable lines of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1. They serve as both a reverence for justice and the knightly oath, and the foreshadowing of tragedy. Baelor Targaryen is quietly introduced as the heir to the Iron Throne: a solemn, yet insightful prince, keenly attentive to the matters of the realm, no matter how minor they seem.

It's Baelor who vouches for Ser Duncan's right to enter the lists, and he stands beside the hedge knight when all hope seems to be lost. Baelor is the greatest king Westeros never had, his premature death standing as one of the most tragic episodes in the Game of Thrones universe.

