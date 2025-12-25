5 best Disney+ shows of 2025

Before 2025 concludes, we wanted to reflect on all the television shows that were released on Disney Plus. From science fiction to family-friendly content and more adult variants of heroes, we've chosen five of the best shows from the streaming platform.

These were the best of the best, which not only held our attention but kept us on the edge of our seats, and still dwelling on what occurred even months after their conclusion. Which television shows do you think made our list?

(L-R) Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) in Lucasfilm's Star Wars ANDOR Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm. ©2025 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Andor

Star Wars Andor returned for a jaw-dropping, thrilling, and captivating second season. Continuing the story from season 1, audiences learn how both the Empire and the Rebellion come to be, leading to the events of Rogue One.

Characters, villains, heroes, and anti-heroes alike return, including Cassian Andor, Bix Caleen, Dedra Meero, Syril Karn, Kleya Marki, and Mon Mothma. The premise is how each character is connected to one giant secret: the Empire's plans for what would become the Death Star.

Lives are intertwined, drama is at its height, with humor kept at a minimum in order to emphasize the seriousness of what is about to happen. Where The Mandalorian blends lighthearted moments with action and adventure, Andor propels Star Wars to an unspeakable level of grandeur that fans haven't seen in years.

Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) on the set of Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2025 MARVEL.

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel's vigilante Daredevil has returned in a new series that loosely connects She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo, and Netflix's Daredevil series. In Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock abandons his role as Daredevil after a traumatic loss, while his arch nemesis Wilson Fisk AKA: The Kingpin becomes Mayor of New York City.

Both come to terms with who they are, for better or worse, in a show that earns the TV-MA rating. Violent, raw, and intense, Daredevil: Born Again is a more mature Marvel franchise than most.

Amongst the stellar cast, audiences see the return of Frank Castle AKA: The Punisher, Karen Page, Dex Poindexter AKA: Bullseye, and Jessica Jones. Season 2 has been confirmed, with a rumored 2026 release.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Photo: Disney/David Bukach

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Based on the book series by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns for a second and ongoing season. While season 1 follows the events from the book The Lightning Thief, season 2 follows The Sea of Monsters.

Percy's life changes when he realizes he's a demigod (the son of a mortal mother and Greek god Poseidon). What makes the series, similar to the films from the 2010s, so amazing is the emphasis on the exciting adventures our hero and his friends endure.

They meet a variety of mythological creatures while going through uplifting character development of their own. Season 2 has already delivered two thrilling episodes, convincing us that this new season will be just as thrilling as the first.

(L-R) Jedi Vader (Matt Sloan), Greedo (Jake Green), Princess Leia (Shelby Young), Jedi Jabba the Hutt (Kevin Michael Richardson), Jedi Master Sheev (Trevor Devall), Yoda (Piotr Michael), and Jedi Jannah (Naomi Ackie) in a scene from LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past. © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy answers the question of what would happen if Star Wars villains and heroes were swapped. We're talking Darth Jar Jar Binx, Lando Calrissian donning the iconic Mandalorian armor instead of Din Djarin, Jedi Vader, and a BrickHeadz version of Ahsoka Tano.

LEGO television shows and movie specials have been great successes. Rebuild the Galaxy is no different.

Season 2, titled Pieces of the Past, brings more laughs and heart into the story with new characters and brothers Sig and Dev ultimately choosing to unite to fight and defeat the new bad guy, Solitus. However, the rather open-ended finale could leave room for more.

Sydney Chandler as Wendy, Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier in Alien: Earth episode 7, “Emergence.” CR: Patrick Brown/FX

Alien: Earth

Last but not least is the latest addition to the Alien franchise: Alien: Earth. A prequel to the first Alien film, an alien spacecraft has crashed on Earth, leaving human-cyborg hybrids, called Hybrids, to handle the situation.

This is definitely not a family-friendly television show like the others on our list. All the same, it exceeded all expectations deemed worthy of an upcoming season 2.

Season 1 concluded with quite the twist, as the Prodigy research island is now under the control of Wendy and the Lost Boys. Yes, the show relies heavily on the themes of the Peter Pan fantasy story.