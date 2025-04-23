Andor has returned with a new season, taking place one year after the events of season 1. How much could have possibly happened over the course of one year?

Well, you may find yourself surprised. Disney Plus had decided to release the season in three-episode increments, jumping between, arguably, four stories. This week we got the first three episodes, aka the first chapter of season 2. Let's get into the main takeaways. SPOILERS BELOW.

Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Andor season 2 episode 1 takeaways

We begin with Cassian disguised as a TIE Fighter pilot, who acquired the help of an Empire employee to gain access to a newer version of the ship. When he finally enters the TIE Fighter he struggles to fly it, completely unfamiliar with the newer model.

After a disaster of an escape, which included the deaths of several storm troopers, he eventually reaches his rendezvous checkpoint only to find his point of contact missing and replaced with a group of abandoned, living off the land, scoundrels who want to use the TIE Fighter to escape. The group constantly bickers, which Cassian uses to his advantage.

In no time, a fight breaks out, several die, and the group separates into two groups, with one group taking Cassian with them.

Cassian's friends, Bix, Wil, Brasso and B2EMO have been working at a farm on another planet, repairing machinery and laying low until Cassian returns. The farm owner has been keeping their true identities a secret however, an Empire group arrives to conduct an inspection.

The farm owner claims Bix and the others should be safe, but that is, not surprisingly, not the case. Especially when one officer takes a heavy interest in Bix to the point she has to lie she's married. The group wants to leave as soon as possible, but not without Cassian.

Due to her work on Ferrix, Dedra and her superior are amongst a small group selected by Orson Krennic for a special task assigned to them by the Emperor. After showing the group a video about Ghorman's spider pollution, which contributes to their economy, Krennic explains that the planet also has an energy supply the Emperor wants.

He wants them to go in and make sure Ghorman complies. During a quick break, Krennic asks Dedra her opinion, and when she provides it, he seems more than pleased with her way of thinking.

The wedding of Mon Mothma's daughter Leida and Stekan Sculdun is underway, as guests arrive and preparations officially begin. One guest Mon is not happy to see is Luthen, always worried about what plans he's scheming without consulting her first. At least Vel and Tay arrive to bring some comfort. But how long will that last?

Star Wars Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Season 2 episode 2 takeways

Now split into two groups, Cassian winds up stuck with the group that does not have access to the TIE Fighter. As the two groups learn of their comrades' deaths, they debate what to do.

Cassian continually tries to thwart them as food rations run low. Luckily for him, the two groups decide to meet at night (did they really forget about the beasts?), enabling Cassian to make his way to the TIE Fighter. A beast arrives to wreak havoc, but in the end, Cassian manages to finally escape.

Returning to Coruscant, Dedra makes it clear that she does not want the Ghorman project, which perplexes her superior. She requests that she continue to work on the Ferrix case, but it seems the real reason she doesn't want to leave is because of her relationship with Cyril.

Yes, the two are officially dating and living together! She has yet to tell him the news as they prepare for a dinner with a mysterious guest.

One of the biggest changes from season 1 occurs via Tay, who goes from Mon's old friend and perhaps past lover to a recently divorced, near destitute, drunk who desperately needs money (okay?). Considering he is aware of Mon's rebellion funds, Luthen is troubled, believing Tay to be a liability.

Mon tries to quell Luthen's concerns, but amongst her troubles is her daughter, who is already having troubles of her own with her future husband. Mon does confide in Vel as they and others go about the countless Chandrila wedding traditions.

When Luthen is not dealing with the wedding drama, he and Kleya are concerned as to why they haven't heard from Cassian, prompting Kleya to leave and try to use the radio back at the antique shop.

Star Wars Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. ©2025 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Season 2 episode 3 takeways

Now that Cassian is free, he makes several attempts to radio his friends, but he's warned not to by Kleya. It's a good thing Cassian goes to his friends anyway, as the Empire has arrived to cause trouble for Brasso and Bix.

Bix is able to fend off and kill the officer who has been stalking her, but Cassian arrives too late to save Brasso. Wil, Bix, and B2EMO flee with Cassian in the TIE Fighter. Meanwhile, Dedra is about to face her toughest task yet, meeting Cyril's overbearing and cruel mother. Cue dramatic music.

The dinner goes about as well as planned with Cyril excusing himself to wallow in another room. This provides Dedra with the perfect opportunity to do what no one has done before: put Cyril's mother in her place. The tactic seems to have worked, only adding to the strength of Dedra and Cyril's relationship.

Although Mon Mothma tries her best to save her daughter from an arranged marriage, Leida undervalues her mother's guidance and goes through with the marriage anyway. With Leida and Stekan's wedding a success, the party can begin, filled with dancing, music, and plenty of drinks.

After clearly having a little too much to drink, Tay decides to leave early with Mon, promising him they'll meet the next week. But even she is distressed about his behavior and silently agrees with Luthen's suggestions.

As she drinks and dances with the rest of the wedding party, Tay leaves, without realizing Cinta, Vel's ex-girlfriend, is driving his vehicle, insinuating his demise.

Chapter 1 review

Ironically the episodes get better as we go. The first episode crams a lot in at once, focusing solely on four separate stories of Cassian, his friends, Dedra, and Mon Mothma.

I was taken aback initially by the odd scene cut choices, which became very distracting. The scene cuts improved, and thankfully, once Cassian escapes, his story becomes far more interesting and engaging once more.

Mon Mothma is easily one of the best characters in the entire show as her constant struggle to keep herself sane and afloat while dealing with more than anyone could have bargained for speaks so much of her strength and perseverance. Also, Cyril and Dedra are everything! I'm so thrilled to see them as a couple!

Andor season 2 episodes 4-6 stream Wednesday, April 30 on Disney+.