5 best episodes of The Bear to rewatch before season 4 premieres

The Bear is returning for its fourth season on June 25 and just like in previous seasons, all 10 episodes will be available to stream when it drops. And while it has been a year since the last time we entered the kitchen with Carmy and Sydney and the rest of the staff of The Bear, it feels like the final moments of season 3 are fresh in our minds.

However, if the first three seasons aren't as fresh in your mind, you might want to go back and watch a few episodes to bring back the vibe that is The Bear. Luckily, there are five episodes that I think if you watch them you will not only be ready for season 4, but will remind you of everything that has come before.

So, what are the five must-watch episodes of The Bear to watch before the new season?

“THE BEAR” — “Tomorrow” — Season 3, Episode 1 (Airs Thursday, June 27th) — Pictured: Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto | Courtesy of FX

Season 3 episode 1, "Tomorrow"

The first episode of the third season follows up on the restaurant's grand opening and the breakdown that Carmy had in the walk-in cooler. He has apologies to make and a lot of soul searching to be done after messing things up with the people in his life. It also sees him thinking back to his brother's death and funeral, which he did not attend, even though he was there.

Season 2 episode 6, "Fishes"

I have to say that one of the more iconic episodes of The Bear has to be "Fishes." This is the episode that saw the entire family come together for a chaotic holiday meal. It also gives us a look at many of the issues that linger today, while seeing Mikey attempting to open up before giving up and staying quiet. It feels like the kind of moment that is pure hindsight, and a look at what might have made a difference in terms of people's lives now.

Season 2 episode 7, "Forks"

Right after we get the family holiday episode, we get another iconic episode. This time, it is one that is truly dedicated to Richie. We get to learn more about him as a person outside of the restaurant, even as we get to see him grow and change thanks to a very different work experience at a fine dining establishment. While Richie is at first skeptical about this experience, he ends up really committing to change thanks to the staff at this restaurant and what they bring to the table. "Forks" was one of the best episodes of The Bear in terms of seeing a real change in a character.

Season 3 episode 6, "Napkins"

"Napkins" is another very character-driven episode. This time we learn more about Tina and how she ended up in the restaurant. The episode is set five years earlier and sees her family struggling financially before she finds herself at The Beef and meeting Mikey for the first time. Their conversation is one of admiration for younger workers, while also dealing with the frustrations of struggling to find a place as you get older. It's a great way for the viewers to learn more about Tina and her journey to the restaurant.

Season 3 episode 10, "Forever"

It actually makes sense to watch the season 3 finale before the start of season 4 just for the reminder of where things left off. At the same time, this is an important episode for other reasons as well, including the fact that the restaurant where we learned so much about Richie and watched him grow is shutting its doors. This is a restaurant with a lot of history and connections for not only Carmy, but also other people we have met during the series. And I think the finality of the restaurant closing was extremely important for Carmy to see, because he is making mistakes with his restaurant that are going to cost him everything.

