The Bear season 4 trailer sets up Carmy's most challenging season yet

The first trailer for The Bear season 4 is amping up the stakes for the characters in the Hulu hit series!

While some can debate whether The Bear is a comedy or drama, no one can argue about its success. The Hulu series has been a critically acclaimed hit with numerous awards for Best Comedy and most of its cast. Each season is as hot and frantic as its kitchen setting, and the season 4 trailer looks even better!

For those who forgot, season 3 had Carmy (Jeremy Allan White) finally achieve his dream of turning his family’s Chicago sandwich shop into a full-scale restaurant. But Carmy soon found out the old lesson of the restaurant business: Opening your own place is easy, keeping it open is the challenge.

The finale had Carmy frantically waiting on a Chicago Tribune review that could make or break the restaurant, while long-time chef partner Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) was mulling over a job offer from another restaurant. Thankfully, the trailer seems set to bring both back with new challenges.

The clock is ticking in The Bear season 4

The trailer sets the tone right off as money man Jimmy (Oliver Platt) puts a literal clock on the wall and tells Carmy, “When that clock hits zero, the money runs out and you need to cease operations.” Thus, Carmy is literally on a clock to make sure the restaurant keeps going.

Sydney is back along with the rest of the gang from Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), trying to manage the madness, to dim-witted but lovable Neil (Matty Matheson), still trying to keep up with things. There’s also confirmation that Jessica (Sarah Ramos) and Garrett (Andrew Lopez) are working at The Bear.

There’s some tension over that newspaper review that has the group realizing the kitchen is too chaotic for its own good. There’s also a big tasting meal, perhaps to some would-be investors, and Sydney tells Carmy that letting his anger “fuel your food” isn’t a good thing. Carmy seems to take that to heart, meaning a different attitude.

We get more of the characters as well as loving shots of enough dishes to make your mouth water, along with a big wedding. Jamie Lee Curtis also pops up as Carmy’s mother, although it doesn’t look like as many big cameos as in season 3.

“Season four of The Bear finds Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), Sydney Adamu (Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better — it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.”

Season 3 of the show did have its detractors on the pacing, too many celebrity guest stars and a rough finale. Season 4 seems set to put things back on track with a big challenge, better character work, and more kitchen chaos to make fans remember why they love diving into The Bear.

The Bear season 4 debuts June 25, 2025 on Hulu.