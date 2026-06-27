5 best horror shows to watch right now

The rise of high-quality horror over the past few years is worth studying. Many are calling it a ‘renaissance’ of chilling tales – a time in which horror has captivated audiences not only with jump scares but also with impactful stories and direction. Besides ruling the box office, horror stories have also been dominating streaming platforms with a wide range of subgenres.

From unsettling body horror to psychological nightmares that would raise the hair at the back of your neck, 2026 is turning out to be a phenomenal year for the genre. Whether it's returning titles like From or new K-drama entries like If Wishes Could Kill, there are plenty of horror hits this year, with many more on the way.

Scott McCord as Victor, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews, Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews in FROM Season 4 Episode 407. Courtesy Chris Reardon/MGM+

From Has Mastered the Art of Genre-Blending Horror

Where to watch: MGM+/Prime Video

MGM’s genre-defining horror series has been the talk of the town ever since it gained mainstream popularity. The supernatural/sci-fi horror show remained under the radar for the first two seasons, but it quickly captured the fans with its unending mysteries. From is a terrifying story about an evil town that traps and torments people endlessly.

It follows the story of the Matthews family, who encounter a tree on the road and end up in a town from which they can’t get out. They learn that the people in the town have been stuck for years, and on top of that, vicious monsters come at night to hunt them. Currently in its fourth season, From has continued to build on its intriguing plot, with mysteries and surprises at every turn that leave the fans guessing.

Ultimately, one of the reasons that makes From an impressive entry in the genre is the fact that it doesn’t commit to a single subgenre or overarching theme. If at one moment it makes you think that something supernatural is at play, the next it will introduce something that makes you believe there’s a scientific explanation for all the horrific things that have happened. You can catch up on all the episodes of From currently airing on MGM+ and Prime Video.

The Boroughs. Alfred Molina as Sam in The Boroughs. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The Boroughs is an emotional sci-fi horror

Where to watch: Netflix

What many are calling a Scooby Doo for grown-ups is actually a deeply emotional and intriguing sci-fi horror that keeps you glued to the screen. It’s a complete package that satisfies both sci-fi lovers and thrill-seekers with its themes of friendship, pain, and loss. The story tiptoes around the emotions tied to unlikely heroes as they face an unexpected foe in their twilight years.

The show follows a group of people in a retirement home in New Mexico as they deal with the harsh reality of their declining years, as well as the conspiracy surrounding a wealthy couple in town. The group stumbles upon something terrifying, and they must use all their untapped mystery-solving abilities to get out of this one.

Many viewers would love how The Boroughs reminds them of Stranger Things, especially if they ever made a show about them with middle-aged characters. Nonetheless, The Boroughs meets expectations in terms of entertainment, horror elements, and an interesting plot that will have you binge-watching it.

If Wishes Could Kill has a unique take on a classic trope

Where to watch: Netflix

K-dramas have been relentless in their pursuit of top streaming spots and in surprising audiences with their out-of-the-box premises and approaches. Despite being a YA horror story, If Wishes Could Kill takes on a slow-burning approach to a widely used “tech trope” and turns it into a horror drama that everyone can enjoy. It has everything from a character-driven narrative to a balanced plot that mixes horror elements and Korean shamanism.

The story follows a group of high school friends who are introduced to a mysterious app called Girigo. It turns out that the app can grant any wish made by its user, but in turn, it starts a death timer that ends up taking the life of the wisher. After their friend’s grizzly death, who was the first user of the app, the group goes on a difficult mission to save their lives and to uncover the truth behind the app.

At first, If Wishes Could Kill may come off like any story about a haunted app. However, the 8-part show has many surprises up its sleeve, especially the mild twist. The show recreates the trope by adding strong ghostly elements alongside mysticism, elevating a seemingly simple plot. It’s a thrilling ride with loads of teen drama, gruesome deaths, and mystery.

The Terror: Devil in Silver flawlessly mixes horror with mental health

Where to watch: AMC+

It’s very easy to misinterpret mental health problems through supernatural events and haunting experiences. However, The Terror: Devil in Silver takes up the challenge quite impressively and tells a haunting tale that many can relate to. The show feels disturbingly claustrophobic, but its unhinged delivery of depicting the battles fought and vulnerabilities experienced by mental health patients is commendable.

The third installment of the popular anthology series The Terror, Devil in Silver, follows the unsettling story of Pepper, who is wrongfully committed to a psychiatric hospital over a personal dispute. Once there, Pepper is asked to comply if he wants to be released early, but sinister forces continue to act against him, trapping him and slowly revealing the reality of the hospital and its inhabitants.

Devil in Silver doesn’t fall victim to a frustratingly slow pace; rather, it layers its premise and horror elements, revealing them gradually. There’s an evil entity at play, but at times it's hard to tell whether the true villain is a demon or a human with an agenda. All in all, the show is one of the best horror entries of 2026 and is worth a watch if you love multi-dimensional characters and a rich narrative.

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

Widow’s Bay is a dark, offbeat horror comedy

Where to watch: Apple TV

Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay has proved that comedy and horror can make a winning pair. One of the most entertaining original stories of the year, Widow’s Bay offers an enticing peek into the chaos that follows when supernatural things start to happen on a lonely island. From unhinged performances to a wonderful retelling of classic tropes, Widow’s Bay is definitely one of the best shows of the year.

The series follows the life of Tom Loftis, a small-town mayor who seeks to turn his town into a popular holiday destination. However, eerie events begin to occur when a mysterious fog surrounds the island, causing its residents to experience bizarre supernatural phenomena.

You might think that Widow’s Bay is a parody of used-up horror tropes. On the contrary, it’s actually an incredibly smart and comedic take on horror that balances its elements well enough to be purely entertaining. For people who enjoy lighthearted watches, Widow’s Bay sets the bar very high for horror-fueled mayhem.