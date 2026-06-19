From season 4: Are Fatima and Henry about to meet their end?

Like the previous seasons, From season 4 holds up its reputation in tormenting its characters relentlessly. As if the monsters weren’t enough, season 4 has been particularly invested in inflicting psychological torture upon its already devastated residents. The evil in the town has now chosen two fresh new targets, and by the looks of it, they are highly unlikely to make it to the end.

Fatima was targeted in season 3 when she mysteriously became pregnant. Fortunately, Boyd and Ellis were able to save her from Elgin. However, she ended up giving birth to a monster, but that wasn’t the end of it. In the current season, she has actively formed a connection with the Smiley monster, which has taken a toll on her body. As for Henry, he has been handpicked by the MIY for a task that I think may end up taking a life or two.

Henry’s hallucinations are getting worse

Ever since Henry learned about how Miranda was mercilessly killed by the MIY, he has been in a bad place. Unable to deal with the trauma, he has been drinking and causing drama for the past few episodes. Unfortunately, once Sophia saw Henry’s vulnerability, she seized the opportunity and fed him her blood. Although the show hasn’t explicitly explained it, it seems that the blood is the reason why Henry is hallucinating and having visions.

Henry keeps tapping in and out of reality, having random visions of waking up in a hospital surrounded by a ‘normal’ Victor. In his visions, Henry has been in a coma ever since he and Miranda took an acid trip. At first, he thinks it’s because of the alcohol, but later, his visions become too intense. They start to form a very convincing and convenient story in his mind that whatever he is experiencing is unreal – the town is unreal.

The fact that From is subverting one of its most popular theories is amusing. Fans have talked about it for the longest time that the town may actually be just purgatory, in which people who are either dead or on the brink of it are stuck, but it's unlikely that’s the case with Henry. It’s obvious that Sophia is playing him, making him do something horrible. In his latest vision, the supposed doctor tells Henry that the only way to permanently stay in the world in question is by disconnecting himself from the world in Henry’s mind.

Obviously, that means only one thing – killing yourself in the town. It seems that Henry might try to kill himself or someone else in order to prove his theory right. If fans remember, this is something similar to what happened to Boyd’s wife. She started shooting people out of the blue, claiming that it was all just a dream and the only way out was to unalive oneself. If Henry keeps pushing himself, he’ll end up with a similar fate.

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan, Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens in FROM Season 4 Episode 407. Courtesy Chris Reardon/MGM+

Fatima might be turning into a Night Monster

Alongside Henry, Fatima is another character who might be inching closer to a grim fate. She survived her pregnancy, but that left a deep mark on her. Surprisingly, when she stopped the Smiley monster from killing Kenny, it looked like the residents finally had the upper hand. Unfortunately, that too turned out to be nothing more than a trick.

Right after she connected with Smiley, Fatima developed varicose veins on her stomach, similar to those the monsters have. Upon evaluation, Kristi concludes that there’s nothing medically wrong with her; however, when she later checks her vitals, she informs Marielle that Fatima shouldn’t even be alive. Her blood pressure and pulse were consistent with those of a deceased person. This definitely means that there’s something wrong with Fatima, and her condition is so far along that the damage might have become irreversible.

There’s a theory circulating within the fandom that Fatima might be turning into a monster. If that happens, she’s as good as dead, or worse, she could turn into something that may harm the people in a way the monsters never could. In any case, both Fatima and Henry’s lives are hanging by a thread, and it’s being pulled by the MIY. With only two episodes left in the season, a shocking character death might definitely be in the cards.