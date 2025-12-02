5 biggest predictions following Stranger Things season 5 Vol. 1

The first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5 were packed with action and big reveals, but there is still plenty more to come. The supersized final season of Stranger Things is being released in three separate parts. So while many fans have already binged the episodes included in the first volume, they now have plenty of time to wonder what will happen next.

The final season promises an epic confrontation between the heroes of Hawkins and the supernatural villain Vecna. There were plenty of fan theories ahead of the final season, but now that we've seen how the story is taking shape, we have even more informed predictions about what to expect with the show's conclusion.

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. Luke Kokotek as Young Will Byers in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

1. Time travel will be used

The finale of Stranger Things is a massive pop culture event that feels akin to Avengers: Endgame serving as a closing chapter in the MCU. Fittingly, it feels as though Stranger Things will also be following a certain plot point that MCU adventure did, as time travel feels like a real possibility in these final episodes.

It has previously been established that the Upside Down is stuck five years in the past, in 1983. The final season is also counting down to the five-year anniversary of Will Byers being abducted into the Upside Down. With a brief tease about wormholes in Mr. Clarke's class hints that the heroes may attempt to go back in time to that fateful day and stop Vecna's plan before it started.

STRANGER THINGS. Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

2. There will be a superhero team

The reveal of Will Byers having superpowers was the standout moment in Stranger Things season 5 so far. However, the return of Kali, aka Eight, is another shocker that helps to set the stage for the heroes of Hawkins to assembler their own superhero team that can take on Vecna.

Of course, Eleven has been the show's main superhero from the beginning and can lead her friends in this final fight. Along with Will and Kali, it is also possible that Max could be a member of this squad as well. She has been trapped in Henry Creel's mind since being in a coma. Perhaps she gained powers through her connection to him, just like Will. Despite the power of their enemy, this team could help even the odds.

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

3. Nancy dies

One of the biggest points of speculation about the final season of Stranger Things has been trying to predict which of the main characters will die. While it hasn't been confirmed that there will be a major character death, it seems inevitable for raising the stakes in these final episodes. While there are a lot of strong contenders, Nancy Wheeler seems like the most likely casualty now.

While she has always been a warrior on the show, the first episodes of season 5 really established Nancy as the leader of this team of heroes. Therefore, it would be the most devastating to the main characters to lose her before the final battle. It would also personally affect several characters, especially Jonathan with his plans to propose to her.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things season 5. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

4. Heroes will remain in the Upside Down

The easiest prediction to make for Stranger Things season 5 is that the heroes will defeat Vecna for good. However, it is likely that it will not be a complete victory, and for the sake of Stranger Things as a franchise, the threat of the Upside Down likely needs to remain. Therefore, it feels as though some heroes may not get quite the happy ending fans hoped for.

A fittingly bittersweet ending would be seeing the main characters having to split up, which could lead to some of the heroes staying behind in the Upside Down to help keep the gates closed to Hawkins. Eleven is the most obvious choice to make this sacrifice, but it is also likely that Mike and Hopper will choose to stay with her. While they will be cut off from the others, they can build their own like in this new dimension.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

5. The Hellfire Club lives on

Given the heroes that these characters have grown into over the past five seasons, it is easy to forget that Stranger Things started out as a story about outcasts. Dustin has helped to keep that spirit alive in the final season with his dedication to honoring Eddie Munson and the Hellfire Club. Given that everyone still sees Eddie as some sort of monster, a final redemption seems likely.

With Holly Wheeler, Derek Turnbow, and other kids now playing a role in the story, it feels like the future of the Hellfire Club is being established. Whether or not these characters lead a Stranger Things spinoff is hard to say, but having the series end with these young kids honoring the outcasts who saved them feels like a nice full-circle moment.