5 burning questions for The Day of the Jackal season 2
The Day of the Jackal season 2 is coming, and there’s a lot of loose ends that are still on our minds. Here's 5 burning questions we're looking forward to getting the answer to in the second season, which has been renewed. SPOILERS from The Day of the Jackal season 1 below.
Season 1 of the Peacock thriller followed the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne), a freelance assassin preparing to kill tech billionaire Ulle Dag Charles. Hunting him was Bianca (Lashana Lynch), an MI6 agent.
The finale had the Jackal succeed in killing Charles but was injured while on the run. After quitting MI-6 over her superiors not seeming to care about catching the Jackal, Bianca was talked into tracking him off the books by superior Isabel. She hunted the Jackal to Spain but, in a shocking turn, the Jackal killed her.
The Jackal left only to be sideswiped by a car. It then cut to a few months later when a healed Jackal met Zina (Eleanor Matsuura) and indicated his job wasn’t finished. That was a wild finale and leaves the door open for season 2 with plenty of questions around!
How did the Jackal survive?
A big question is what happened to the Jackal after that car crash and how he returned. It’s clear something happened to him in that time and likely changed him a bit. Season 2 should delve into this as it’s possible something happened to the Jackal in that period that will set him on a new path and that this missing time ends up being critical to his journey.
Who is his new target?
The Jackal is ready to get back to work with the question of who he’ll be hunting. It’s possible he feels used by Winthrop (Charles Dance). And if they make the mistake of trying to kill him rather than pay him, Jackal can turn the tables. Or the Jackal is being set against a new target, perhaps a top politician that Winthrop and his people want to be taken out. Either way, it should be intriguing to see the Jackal trying to complete a new job, perhaps with more panache this time around.
Will the Jackal find his wife?
While he may be on a new job, the Jackal will still want to reunite with his wife, Nuria. Of course, it won’t be easy now that she knows she’s been married to a professional killer. There’s also the tiny issue of how the Jackal got her brother killed in a shootout. Nuria may want to move on with her life and children and free herself of this life. But Jackal will be determined to get her back, and that distraction could be detrimental to his next assignment. It may not be a pleasant reunion but the Jackal’s hunt for his wife can be as gripping as whoever he plans to kill.
Did MI-6 set up Bianca?
Through season 1, Bianca began to suspect her higher-ups at MI6 honestly didn’t want to stop the Jackal. Charles’ River program would have shaken up the rich global elites, and it was hinted that the heads of MI-6 were answering to them. It was Isabel’s superior who told Isabel to get Bianca back on the Jackal’s trail, which led to her death. Thus the question is if MI-6 was compromised by Winthorp and others to set up Bianca’s death. Maybe Isabel feels some guilt over Bianca’s passing and is working to find out the truth, as the link between the elites and the intelligence community can lead to a bigger conspiracy.
Who’s hunting the Jackal?
The Day of the Jackal season 2 can flip it over with the Jackal the hunted rather than the hunter. If Winthrop and his group want to silence him, the Jackal may be a target. There’s also Halcrow (Chukwudi Iwuji), Bianca’s boss, who got a secret message from her about Isabel sending her after the Jackal off the books. With Isabel claiming that Bianca was “rogue,” Halcrow knows something is off. So he could be hunting the Jackal for answers and perhaps even revenge for Biacna’s death. So the Jackal may become the prey in the second season for various forces.
The Day of the Jackal season 1 is streaming on Peacock.