The Day of the Jackal episode 10 recap, season 1 ending, and how it sets up season 2
By Bryce Olin
The Day of the Jackal season 1 finale is now streaming on Peacock in the United States, capping off an incredible first season of the Sky and Peacock series.
The 10-episode first season premiered on Nov. 7 on Sky in the UK before its US premiere on Nov. 14. Fans have been watching weekly over the last month, waiting for this moment. So, let’s talk about what happened in episode 10 and how the first season ended.
Luckily, The Day of the Jackal is already renewed for season 2, so we also shared what to expect in the new season based on the first season’s ending.
What happens in The Day of the Jackal episode 10?
Episode 10 begins after Charles (Eddie Redmayne), also known as the Jackal, killed Ulle Dag Charles (Khalid Abdalla) at the end of episode 9 in Croatia. The Jackal flees in a car while being chased by the authorities. Eventually, he escapes, but the release of River, which the Jackal was hired to stop, is halted. That’s very pleasing to Timothy Winthrop (Charles Dance), who hired the Jackal via Zina (Eleanor Matsuura), to stop.
After a series of unfortunate events, including a car chase, crash, and random RV trip with a lovely British couple (who the Jackal kills), the Jackal makes it back to his home in Spain to fix things with his wife, Nuria (Úrsula Corberó), and child. He’s officially out of the Assassin game, but he’s pulled right back in very quickly.
He calls Nuria and tells her to pack up because they’re leaving.
Back at MI6, Bianca (Lashana Lynch) puts the pieces together. The Jackal slipped up again of the murder of Jimmy in Spain. Bianca, the firearms expert, knows that the Jackal was the only person capable of killing a man from that far away on a boat. Bianca knows that the Jackal must be located near the spot on the killing because Jimmy was a nobody compared to Ulle Dag Charles or German Chancellor Manfred Fest.
Bianca tries to go after him in Spain, but Isabel (Lia Williams) shuts her down. Bianca quits her job, and she returns home. She apologizes to her husband for everything and for letting work become more important than her family.
Like the Jackal, Bianca can’t stay out of the chase long. Later, Isabel, at the request of her bosses, sends Bianca and Vince (Nick Blood) to Spain to kill the Jackal and finish the deal off the books. Initially, Bianca says no, but eventually, the hunt pulls her back in.
In Spain, they tracked down the location of the Jackal’s home after speaking with local police. Killing Jimmy while Alvaro (Jon Arias), Nuria’s brother, was with him, is what leads Bianca and Vince to his home.
Zina receives a suspicious call from Lenore, one of Timothy’s inner circle, asking her to stick around and double her fee to get the Jackal to take out Ulle Dag Charles. It appears they are tying up the loose ends.
It’s a trap, though. It appears that Timothy also hired an assassin to kill Zina. She gets the jump on them, though, and flees the hotel just in time.
After locating the Jackal’s home, Bianca sees Nuria leave for the airport and changes the plan on Vince. She decides that they’re taking the Jackal alive to make sure they find out who has been tipping him off and helping him. Oh, and it does not go well!
The Jackal kills Bianca and Vince
Eventually, the Jackal returns home. Everything seems set up perfectly for Bianca and Vince to catch the Jackal off guard. Zina makes a quick phone call to the Jackal and warns him that they are coming for him. She means Timothy’s people, but she doesn’t know that Bianca and Vince are there.
The Jackal packs his cash, grabs a few guns, and tries to flee. Man, how does he not have a go bag with this stuff already packed?
Unfortunately, Alvaro, Nuria’s brother, arrives at the house when Bianca and Vince are making their move. Alvaro tries to shoot them, but they kill him first. Even more unfortunately, the Jackal now knows they are there. He hides in the secret room of his home, watching Bianca and Vince. The Jackal kills them both with relative ease. I don’t know what they were thinking about taking on this assignment. It was painfully obvious he would kill them. He kills everyone!
The Jackal skips town and races to the airport to catch Nuria, who is leaving him behind. She throws her phone away in the airport before she disappears.
As the Jackal promises to find her wherever she does, a car crashes into the Jackal’s car.
At MI6, Isabel scores a huge promotion, and she breaks the news to Osi (Chukwudi Iwuji) at the office. They get into an argument about why Isabel is being cruel about Vince and Bianca dying after going “rogue.” Osi leaves the room and deletes a message from Bianca that says it was Isabel who actually sent them on the mission, which she is denying now.
In the final scene of the season, the Jackal meets with Zina. Apparently, they weren’t paid by Timothy for their hard work throughout season 1. And, that’s where things stand heading into season 2.
What to expect in The Day of the Jackal season 2
As mentioned, The Day of the Jackal season 2 is already in the works, and the season 1 finale definitely sets up the second season.
In that last thing, the Jackal tells Zina he has “someone to find” before he worries about his unpaid debt. So, it’s very clear that these two will be working together in some capacity in season 2.
The Jackal will likely spend a decent amount of time finding Nuria and his child. That’s the emotional arc of this series. I’m guessing it’s going to be quite the push-and-pull between the Jackal and Nuria over the next batch of episodes.
On top of that, the Jackal likely has a bounty on his head with Timoty Winthrop and his people tying up loose ends. We know that the Jackal will have no problem making him pay eventually. It’s just going to be interesting to see how long we have to wait.
I’m guessing he might need to take a few more jobs to make sure that he has the resources he needs when he comes after Timothy.
And, there’s a mess back at MI6. Obviously, Isabel is fine with covering it up, but is Osi? Will he explore what Bianca was trying to uncover in her hunt for the Jackal? We’ll see in season 2.
We’ll share more news about The Day of the Jackal season 2 when we find out! Stay tuned for more filming updates about season 2.