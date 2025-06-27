5 can't-miss new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming in summer 2025

Summer is in full swing, meaning days out in the hot sun or huddled indoors waiting for an afternoon thunderstorm to pass. While spending time outdoors, traveling and hanging out with friends are always on our to-do list every summer, we also like the make plans for some rest and downtime.

Therefore, what better time than now to discuss 5 new shows coming to several streaming platforms, including Netflix and Apple TV+. We've taken a look at what's new and selected the must-see television shows we are most excited for, from science fiction to historical drama and comedy.

Some of these shows you may have already heard about, some you may have already added to your watch list, and others might be eye-openers in disguise. Which of the following shows are you planning to watch this summer?

The Hunting Wives on Netflix

Starting our list is Netflix's The Hunting Wives, based on the book of the same name by May Cobb. Starring a plethora of familiar faces from Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, Dermot Mulroney, and Chrissy Metz, this drama premiering on July 21 is sure to engross audiences. The series follows main character Sophie O’Neil's move to Texas where her encounter with Margo Banks introduces her to the world of wealthy housewives and all the drama that comes with it.

While the book has mixed reviews, 3.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, we are remaining highly optimistic due to the premise and the talented cast. What sounds like a combination of reality television gold and friend group binge-watch night material can undoubtedly lead to a surprising summer hit, becoming the envy of the previous Desperate Housewives.

Alien: Earth, Image courtesy of FX.

Alien: Earth on FX and Hulu

The Alien franchise continues in FX's upcoming series Alien: Earth. Premiering Aug. 12, Timothy Olyphant and Sydney Chandler star in the prequel to Alien (1979), placing the disgusting and horrific aliens on our home turf.

This includes the nightmare-inducing Xenomorph. Considering the Alien franchise remains successful, continually drawing in new fans while keeping longtime fans engaged, we're very excited to see how far this show will go.

Though the formula is similar to other Alien stories, a mysterious space vessel is explored by a team of people, we're hoping to see Earth from a larger storytelling point of view as opposed to background exposition.

Leanne. (L to R) Kristen Johnston as Carol and Leanne Morgan in Episode #101 of Leanne. Cr. Patrick McElhenney/Netflix © 2024

Leanne on Netflix

Comedian Leanne Morgan creates and stars in her own sitcom for Netflix, titled Leanne, premiering on the streaming platform July 31. Her humor, relying heavily on storytelling, which covers a variety of subjects audiences can relate to, is going to take center stage in a show about a Southern mother starting over after her husband leaves her for another woman.

While we're weary of a comedy with enough staying power to outlast the endless barrage of premature television show cancellations, we're remaining hopeful that Leanne will be able to break that mold. The new series stars Leanne Morgan, Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, and Ryan Stiles.

Episode 1. Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett in "Smoke," premiering June 27, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Smoke on Apple TV+

Taron Egerton, Jurnee Smollett, John Leguizamo, and Greg Kinnear star in the new show Smoke on Apple TV+, which premiered on June 27 with two episodes. Interested audiences can indulge in weekly episodes of the miniseries sure to thrill that's inspired by the Firebug podcast and loosely based on true events.

Although it has yet to premiere, many are already labeling it a binge-watch in the making about an arson expert and detective, looking into the crimes committed by two serial arsonists. Cop dramas may need to take some notes if Smoke becomes the addictive, instant hit we and many others believe it will become.

Jason Momoa in "Chief of War," premiering August 1, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Chief of War on Apple TV+

We admittedly saved the best for last, the AppleTV+ miniseries Chief of War. Premiering on Aug. 1, this historical drama is stacked with acting powerhouses from Jason Momoa, Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, and Mainei Kinimaka to Te Ao O'Hinepehinga Rauna and Moses Goods.

The story of the nine-episode series is "set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i" and based on true events. Chief of War follows warrior Ka‘iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he "tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century." If you'd rather not know how certain events transpire, we recommend holding off on any research.

If you love historical dramas and period pieces (like me), be sure to mark your calendars accordingly to ensure you do not miss Chief of War. We predict this will be a show on everyone's mind and lips for years to come.

