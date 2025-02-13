5 female friendship shows that are perfect to watch on Galentines Day

There have been many TV shows focused on female friendships over the years. For this Galentines Day, you need to watch these excellent shows.

Galentines Day was coined thanks to Parks and Recreation. It’s celebrated the day before Valentine’s Day, and is a chance to celebrate the female friends in our lives. There is nothing better than a strong female friendship and being surrounded by women holding us up.

Too many shows have pitted women against women. It was the way of the world in the past, right? Well, now it’s time to see women supporting women, and you need these five shows to do that. Let me say that there are way more than five, though!

Derry Girls

Set during the 1990s, Derry Girls brings us a story of a group of Catholic teenage girls (and a boy) navigating the world of growing up in the midst of The Troubles. They deal with the threat of the IRA and the British military just around the corner, and they have to handle the simple task of growing up.

We see the group of girls figure out life together. They are focused on supporting each other, while also carving a life for themselves. This can mean arguments happen between them, but they always end up listening to each other and finding common ground.

It’s not just about the girls, either. The moms were all high school friends, and we get to see how their relationships have changed over the years. While they seem to dislike each other on the outside, there is a lot of love deep within.

Derry Girls is available to stream on Netflix.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Screening Of "Girlfriends Guide To Divorce" | Tibrina Hobson/GettyImages

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce

When my marriage first ended, I needed something that was going to help me through it. Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce popped up, and it was a perfect look at how life changes and you end up finding the women who will support you.

When Abby’s marriage breaks down, the women she thought were friends end up turning their back on her. She finds new friends, and these women end up supporting her in divorce and dating choices. She, in return, supports them through their decisions and lifestyle choices.

There are highs and lows between the friends. That’s just natural for anyone. In the end, it comes back to these women having respect for each other and wanting to see each other succeed in both work and life.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce is only available to purchase via Prime Video, Vudu, and more.

Workin’ Moms S7 (L to R) Sarah McVie as Val Szalinsky, Jessalyn Wanlim as Jenny Matthews, Catherine Reitman as Kate Foster, Dani Kind as Anne Carlson, Enuka Okuma as Sloane Mitchell in Workin’ Moms S7. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Workin’ Moms

There are some excellent Canadian shows out there, and one of them is Workin’ Moms. This is a must for Galentines Day, as it is all about women supporting women—and calling them out when that is needed. Look, we need people who are going to support us but not lead us astray.

The series opens with a group of moms at a baby group. They navigate parenting, separation, work-life balance, and much more together. There was even a point where best friends fell out and it seemed like their friendship was completely over.

While sometimes that is what happens, there are also times when people just need the chance to admit their mistakes, hold themselves accountable, and get the mental health help that they need. There’s nothing wrong with welcoming people back into your life in a healthy way.

Workin’ Moms is available to stream on Netflix.

Insecure season 5

Insecure

The college years are formative, and they can end up leading to some of the best friendships. Insecure offers us a look at that, as Issa and Molly’s college friendship grows into an adult one when they head back to LA after their time at Stanford.

We get a chance to see how life’s ups and downs can put a strain on friendship. There’s a chance to see how women are able to support each other, even if there is a bit of competition or they don’t always agree with every decision made.

This series also gave us a look at the rich friend/poor friend in a healthy dynamic. This pops up a lot in real life, but not in TV, and it’s time to see how friends need to balance that in what they want to do for fun.

Insecure is available to stream on Max and Netflix.

Golden Girls

Golden Girls most certainly set the standard for TV shows about female friendships. Even if you haven’t watched an episode yet, you will know all about Rose, Dorothy, Blanche, and Sophia. And we are all one of them!

So many TV shows about female friendships focus on the lives of women in their college years or their 30s. There’s the odd one or two now that will focus on friendships in their 40s. What about the older years, though? Golden Girls follows a group of 50- to 80-year-olds. Yes, while many of the women were in their 50s and 60s, Sophia was in her 80s!

The series puts these women in a group assisted living facility. They are all single, and they prove that you don’t need a man to have a fulfilling life. They also show that you’re only as old as you feel!

Golden Girls is available to stream on Hulu.