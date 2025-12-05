5 main characters most likely to die after Stranger Things 5 Vol. 1

Stranger Things 5 promises to be the most intense season yet, which has many fans worried about their favorite characters. There have already been some shocking moments in Stranger Things season 5's first four episodes, but despite some close calls, all of the main characters lived to fight another day.

However, in the fight against Vecna, there are sure to be some casualties. Some of the beloved and pivotal Stranger Things characters are safe, with enough "plot armor" to keep them from real danger. However, among the bold predictions for season 5, there are the characters who are most likely not to make it to the end.

Vecna in Stranger Things 5

Vecna

Given that he is the big-bad of the series, it might seem like a safe bet that Vecna will die. However, there are a lot of other alternatives. Given that Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower) was subjected to the same cruel experimentations as Eleven, there could still be enough sympathy to try and reform him. It is also possible that the show would want him defeated but not killed, so he could be brought back as part of the franchise.

However, it feels necessary for the heroes of Stranger Things to end the series with a complete victory. They have temporarily defeated Vecna in the past, but he needs a death that will leave no doubt that the good guys won. Of course, the Upside Down will likely remain as a foreboding threat for the future of the franchise.

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Murray Bauman

Introduced in season 2, Murray (Brett Gelman) has managed to make himself a surprisingly long-lasting character. While several supporting Stranger Things characters have disappeared from the show, Murray is still there as an ally to the heroes and a fun comedic relief character. However, this time is likely coming to an end.

Season 5 has a reduced role for Murray so far, with him operating as a smuggler for the heroes of Hawkins. It is likely he'll get in on the action soon and could be one of the first major deaths in the season. In reality, Murray just seems like the kind of character who can be expendable early on in order to raise the stakes.

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Nancy Wheeler

It would certainly be risky for Stranger Things to kill off one of the younger main characters and still deliver a triumphant ending, but Nancy (Natalia Dyer) could be the big death of the final season. She is a young adult now and taking more of a leadership role among the heroes. Therefore, losing her before the climactic battle with Vecna would be a devastating blow.

Nancy is a strong and brave hero in her own right, so it is perfectly believable that she would run straight into danger if she thought it necessary. Her death would also have a significant emotional impact on several other characters, especially with Jonathan's plans to propose to her.

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. Joe Keery as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Steve Harrington

There are certain characters in Stranger Things that, should they die, might turn off a considerable number of fans. Going from the seemingly smug bully in season 1 to the lovable hero that followed, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) has become one of the most beloved characters of the series. Though fans would hate it, he also feels like he is tempting death.

Steve is in a strange place in season 5, with so many of the characters around him moving on and finding their own relationships. While he still pines for Nancy, it doesn't seem likely they'll end up together. In fact, it is far more likely that he will sacrifice himself to save Nancy or possibly Dustin, completing his journey as a selfless hero.

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Eleven

Despite Stranger Things having a terrific ensemble of characters, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) still feels like the main character of the story. To kill her off would be a controversial choice that may end the series on a more tragic note than desired. However, a sacrificial death also feels like something Eleven is destined for.

She has grown so much since the beginning of the series, and it is largely due to the love of her friends and the family she has made along the way. She would not hestitate for a moment to give her life in order to save them. However, her sacrifice might not be as permanent as death as she might be separated from them in the Upside Down.

Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 hits Netflix on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. EST! We'll be there, and we hope you will be, too.