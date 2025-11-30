5 most shocking moments in Stranger Things 5 Vol. 1

The final season of Stranger Things has arrived, and the show is already delivering some big surprises. The biggest Netflix original series is concluding epically after five seasons, with the final season split into three separate parts. Vol. 1 consists of the thrilling and entertaining first four episodes that are setting the stage for the big finale.

Stranger Things 5 picks up over a year after the events of season 4, with Hawkins now under a military quarantine and the heroes still hunting Vecna before he can carry out his diabolical plan. While these four episodes are only the beginning, there were plenty of shocking moments, from harrowing near-deaths to the surprise return of some characters.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler and Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

The Wheeler family is attacked

We all knew Vecna would be targeting the main characters of the series in this final season, but it was some supporting characters who were his first victims. With Nancy and Mike being pivotal heroes for the entire series, few were worried about the rest of their family being in danger. That led to the terrifying moment Vecna sent a Demogorgon to capture young Holly Wheeler.

There have been a lot of jokes about how Ted and Karen Wheeler are not the best parents, as they have obliviously let their kids get into constant danger. However, Karen gets a moment to prove how protective she is when she defiantly attacks the Demogorgon in order to save Holly. Perhaps the most surprising part of this attack is that both Ted and Karen survived the ordeal, at least for now.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Tyner Rushing as Virginia Creel, Kevin L. Johnson as young Victor Creel and Livi Burch as Alice Creel in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Tina Rowden/Netflix © 2022

Mr. Whatsit is revealed

One of the early mysteries of Stranger Things season 5 was the identity of Mr. Whatsit. First introduced as Holly's imaginary friend who warns her of monsters targeting her, he quickly became the subject of much speculation. There was some other supernatural force that was working against Vecna.

However, that enticing mystery built to the chilling reveal that this mystery "friend" who was guiding Holly was actually Henry Creel, aka Vecna himself. Donning the guise of his human self, he played the friendly helper as a way of drawing Holly and other children of Hawkins into his trap.

STRANGER THINGS. Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Max returns to help Holly

One of the biggest cliffhangers from season 4 of Stranger Things was the fate of Max. She was to be the final victim that Vecna needed to open his gateways into the real world. While he did succeed in killing her and thus opening his gate, Max was brought back by Eleven, but remained in a coma. As season 5 begins, she is still lying in a hospital bed with her friends waiting for her to recover.

However, Max does get in on the action, but not in the real world. As Holly is imprisoned in the fake idyllic world Vecna has made for her, Max appears and reveals that she has been trapped in Vecna's mind ever since he attacked her. Clearly, she will be a key to helping save all the young children that Vecna has now captured and brought into his dark realm.

Linnea Berthelsen as Kali / Eight in Stranger Things 2. Image: Netflix.

Kali is back

One of the major unresolved questions in Stranger Things has been the whereabouts of Kali, aka Eight. She is another child raised in Hawkins Lab by Dr. Brenner, and also has powers like Eleven. She was featured in a controversial season 2 storyline in which Eleven ran away and reunited with the more rebellious Kali, but she hadn't been seen since.

Given how unpopular this subplot was in season 2, it is somewhat surprising that Stranger Things decided to bring Kali back in such a big way in the final season. While Eleven believes the military has captured Vecna, it turns out the power she is sensing is from Kali, who is being held captive. It is a terrific reveal that will hopefully lead to better use of the character this time.

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Will has superpowers

Will Byers is perhaps the most tragic character in Stranger Things, and his abduction in season 1 started his long storyline of suffering. The more recent seasons have also dealt with Will's insecurities about his feelings towards Mike, making his character all the more heartbreaking. However, the final moments of episode 4 give Will his most triumphant moment yet.

Will was a great asset to the heroes throughout the final season, as it was discovered that his link to the Hive Mind allowed him to be connected to Vecna and the Demogorgons. After Vecna taunted Will for being his weak first victim, Will finally gets over the fear that has been crippling him and discovers that he has inherited some of Vecna's powers. Seeing him kill the Demogorgons that threaten his friends is an epic moment that transforms the scared little boy into a superhero.