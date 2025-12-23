5 most shocking TV deaths in 2025

2025 was a deadly year for television characters, with some on-screen demises sending shockwaves through fandoms. Throughout television history, some of the most unforgettable moments have included the shocking end of a major character. From Ned Stark in Game of Thrones all the way back to Henry Blake in M*A*S*H, these characters exited their shows in ways that fans still haven't gotten over.

This year saw its fair share of television deaths as well, with some that join the pantheon of the most shocking character deaths of all time. From main characters suddenly gone from the series to seemingly innocent supporting characters tragically snuffed out, these are the losses that we felt the most, and that will stay with us for a long time to come.

(L-R): Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Kirsten Mcduffie, ADA (Nikki M. James) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Giovanni Rufino. © 2025 MARVEL.

1. Foggy Nelson - Daredevil: Born Again

The return of Daredevil was a thrilling treat for fans of the beloved Netflix series. However, with the excitement of the MCU officially taking the show to Disney+ came the bold beginning of the series that broke the hearts of many fans. The first scene of Daredevil: Born Again sees assassin Bullseye taking out Matt Murdock's best friend right in front of him.

It certainly is an intense start to the show as Karen tries to keep Foggy alive while Daredevil brutally brawls with Bullseye. The loss of Foggy immediately starts Matt off on this journey as a broken man and a fallen hero. However, there are many fans who felt killing such a popular character right out of the gate was too much.

Star Wars: Andor Season 2, episode 9, "Who Are You?" with Syril Karn. Image Credit: StarWars.com

2. Syril Karn - Andor

Almost immediately, when he is introduced in Andor, Syril becomes a character the audience loathes completely. He is an imperial officer with more ambition than talent, and his desperation at reaching the top makes him a character that the audience wants to see meet their demise. It is a testament to the show's incredible storytelling that, when that time does come, we have mixed feelings.

Season 2 of Andor sees a change in Syril as he is at the center of the Ghorman plot, where this bureaucrat, who wants to see the Rebellion crushed, also begins to see how evil the Empire was. Even as Ghorman burns around him, though, he tries to seize his opportunity to kill Andor, his target since the first episode, thus making sure his life meant something. The fact that just before Syril is killed, he is asked by a confused Cassian, "Who are you?" is oddly heartbreaking.

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra in season 1 , Episode 6 of 1923 streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+

3. Alex Dutton - 1923

The latest prequel in the Yellowstone universe, 1923 spent as much time with the love story of Spencer and Alex as it did with the Dutton family defending their ranch. For the entirety of season 2 of 1923, Alex Dutton is on a harrowing journey across America, hoping to reunite with her husband. With everything she goes through, we were expecting (and hoping for) a happier ending.

The final episode of 1923 sees Alex and Spencer finding each other, just as Alex's life is slipping away. She is able to give birth to her premature son, who has the same indomitable spirit as his mother, beating the odds to survive. Alex dies with a smile, having given Spencer a son, lived an adventure, and found true love. However, it is no less tragic that her story ends there.

Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO

4. Chelsea - The White Lotus

The White Lotus always begins with the promise that one of the characters we are about to meet is going to die. Part of the fun of the series is trying to predict who it will be as we get to know these people and their complex stories. However, the fact that it was Chelsea who died first in the bloody season 3 finale was a real blow.

Chelsea was the loyal and supportive partner of Rick, who just wanted her true love to learn to appreciate life more. Just as there was a glimmer of hope that she got through to him, she became collateral damage in his obsessive quest for revenge. He learned too late that she was more important than his bloodlust, and died with her in his arms.

Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO

5. Joel Miller - The Last of Us

While fans of The Last of Us games would not have been shocked, the death of Joel in season 2 of the series was an unforgettable television moment this year. In only the second episode of The Last of Us season 2, Joel's past sins catch up with him as Abby comes seeking revenge. The quickness with which this storyline resolves itself added to the shock of Joel's demise.

What's more, it was not a mercifully quick end for the character, but a death that was drawn out in brutal fashion. All the while, Ellie was forced to watch it all happen, helpless to stop it. While season 2 gave us one flashback episode later in the season to give another farewell to Joel, losing the main character in such a way was a bold and hard-hitting choice for the series.