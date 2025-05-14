Here's why Andor season 3 is not happening

Since Cassian Andor's debut in Rogue One, fans have been absolutely taken with Diego Luna's competent swagger and effortless charm. Andor's first season on Disney+ filled out a lot of backstory about the Rebellion's espionage in the lead-up to the Empire's deployment of the Death Star. We were introduced to several new rebels in the main cast, some of whom were cameos from Clone Wars, as was the case with Saw, who also appeared in Rogue One.

Why Andor season 2 is the show's last

Unfortunately, creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy has had his fill of the Star Wars pie, and season 2 will by Andor's final season, which means Andor season 3 will not be happening. Production for season 1 took about two years, which is already a grueling timeline. But the shape and scope of SW productions requires an even more attentive creative team with an even higher stamina for what are essentially multiple features, filmed out-of-sequence.

While originally planned for a run of three-five seasons, after the burnout faced by both the showrunner and lead cast, season 2 is framed through one-year time-jumps, protracting the events following Cassian and Bix's time in hiding. Here's what Luna told The Hollywood Reporter:

“What I was trying to say, and I want to make sure you get it, is that we work two years and a half for each season of this show. Imagine five seasons. It’s impossible. That’s more than a decade doing just one show. It’s impossible to keep the rigor, the attention to detail that we have in this show. So it was the best that could happen, saying, 'let’s have two seasons. Let’s finish in a moment where we are all loving what we’re doing.'"

Star Wars: Andor Season 2 ISB Agent Dedra Meero waiting for interrogation. Image Credit: StarWars.com

In Luna's own words, if you watch Rogue One right after the season 2 finale, you'll see a different film from before. As Andor season 2 drew to a close, fans may be wondering if they will get another chapter in Cassian's story, a follow-up on his relationship with Bix, the fall-out on Ghorman following the bloody demonstration outside of the ISB's not-so-secret weapons manufacturing plant, or perhaps Dedra's time in prison after a double agent tapped her computer and leaked Death Star intel to the rebellion.

In the series finale, we saw Cassian suit up, water his plants, and leave the camp on Yavin for what turns out to be the last time. He sits down at the console with K2, and they take off for the start of Rogue One. There aren't exactly a lot of details left up to interpretation. We see Wil sitting down to breakfast with Dreena, we see Kleya in recovery at the camp on Yavin, Mothma rubbing elbows with her commoner cousin and learning how to share space with working-class people.

There are a couple of loose ends with spin-off potential, though nothing big enough to, by themselves, carry the show for another season. We still don't know the exact whereabouts of Cassian's sister, who was set up to be a running plot in season 1 and sort of dropped amidst all the time jumps in season 2. There's also another family member of Cassian's whose fate remains unsure.

Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm's Star Wars ANDOR Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm. ©2025 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Bix disappeared at the end of the penultimate arc, leaving Cassian a video message which tells him to stay until his work is done, then come find her, she'll wait for him. In one of the last shots of the finale, on Mina-Rau, where season 2 began, Bix stares at the sky, a baby on her hip, waiting. But you've already watched Rogue One, so you know she'll be waiting a while. With all of that said, we agree that an Andor season 3 is not needed and the Disney+ series made the right call to close things out with season 2.

Both seasons of Andor are streaming on Disney+.