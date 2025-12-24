5 most underrated Hulu shows of 2025

Hulu had some great shows on their streamer in 2025, but these are a few fine series that slipped under the radar!

Hulu had a great year in 2025 with the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, along with the return of hits such as Only Murder in the Building. There’s also Hulu’s partnership with FX, providing shows like The Bear, Alien: Earth, and The Lowdown. However, Hulu also had a few shows that may not have gotten that level of attention, despite still providing amazing entertainment.

Some were pure originals, while others came from abroad. They ranged from outright comedy to drama with some unique spins on the usual TV formulas. Whether you want to laugh or be thrilled, these five underrated Hulu shows of 2025 are more than worth a binge to prove why the streamer is so popular.

Deli Boys. Photo Credit - Disney, James Washington

1. Deli Boys

This wonderful and wicked crime dramedy focuses on the Dar brothers, sons of a wealthy businessman who are polar opposites: hardworking, honest Mir (Asif Ali) and layabout party boy Raj (Saagar Shaikh). When their father is killed in a freak golf course accident, the brothers are rocked when the FBI raids the company for corporate crimes, freezing their assets and forcing them to operate a small deli. Then they learn the whole company was a cover for their dad’s real business of running a drug empire.

Now, the two goofballs have to survive this deadly world, aided by their “aunt” (a fantastic Poorna Jagannathan) who’s a deadly killer. The show is excellent, balancing the outrageous comedy with the more hysterical crime antics and the Indian influence makes it stand out. Watching the brothers attempt to be criminals while also wanting normal lives gives it some heart.

The cast (especially Jagannathan) is all in top form to make you laugh and cringe in equal measure. It's less Breaking Bad than Bob's Burgers, which is a mix that works. Thankfully, Hulu is giving it a second season, making it time to check in on these Boys for some great dark comedy fun.

A THOUSAND BLOWS - “Episode 2” - After their brutal fight, Hezekiah finds himself firmly in Sugar's sights. Mary steps up the plans for her heist and recruits the help of both Hezekiah and Lao. The Forty Elephants carry out a raid on Harrods, whilst Alec makes a new acquaintance. (Disney/Robert Viglasky) STEPHEN GRAHAM, MALACHI KIRBY

2. A Thousand Blows

A period drama from Steven Knight (creator of Peaky Blinders) always has some fine style, an A Thousand Blows dishes it out in spades. Set in the 1880s London, it explores the real-life Forty Elephants, an all-female gang of thieves led by a terrific Erin Doherty. They clash with Henry "Sugar" Goodson (Stephen Graham), leader of the bare-knuckle fight circuit, in a war for power of East London’s underworld.

The series is like Rocky meets Gangs of New York, with a young immigrant (Malachi Kirby) trying to become a prizefighter and soon caught up in this conflict. One minute we’re seeing a nasty fight and the next we’re tossed into a criminal heist and the question of which world is more corrupt.

The fight scenes are brutal to watch with a modern rock score underlying the action. The crime saga is just as tight, with Doherty having a breakout role as this woman who gives as good as she gets in this crime world. With a second season coming in early 2026, it’s time to get in the ring for this drama that more than matches Blinders.

MID-CENTURY MODERN - “The Show Must Go On” - Bunny, Jerry and Arthur decide to make a change in the house, but unexpected guests show up and alter their plans. Meanwhile, Mindy has trouble finding closure. (Disney/Chris Haston) MATT BOMER, NATHAN LANE, NATHAN LEE GRAHAM

3. Mid-Century Modern

Mid-Century Modern was Hulu’s take on the classic studio audience sitcom and was better than it seemed. Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham are three gay men sharing a house in Palm Springs. The series did a sufficient job exploring how each generation of gay life has a different outlook on dating, the world, and their own personas. Between Lane’s nice hammy turn, Bomer’s more naive comedy and Graham’s experience, the series clicked nicely.

The best part was Linda Lavin as Lane’s mother, a nice turn on the trope of the interfering, judgmental older lady. When Lavin tragically passed away, the series did a wonderful tribute to both her and the character, which was one of the more emotional episodes of 2025. It’s too bad not enough people tuned in, as Modern should have had more time to establish itself as a current comedy hit.

Obituary - Courtesy Hulu

4. Obituary

This Irish black comedy got even better in its second season. Siobhán Cullen is a delight as Elvira, a death-obsessed woman in a small Irish town eking out a living writing obits for the local paper. When her job is threatened, she does the only logical thing: Kill people so she has something to write about, targeting those she feels deserve it. She tries to navigate that unique life while staying a step ahead of the cops.

Cullen improved her performance in the second season as Elvira’s quest hits a curb when another serial killer starts operating in the town. The fact you’re rooting for a sociopath adds to the wicked dark comedy moments and a good supporting cast (Máiréad Tyers steals scenes as the hard-nosed editor) while adding twists that keep you guessing.

At just six episodes, the pacing is tight and the mystery quite compelling as well. It’s Cullen who makes it work as this troubled woman facing a worse killer, and makes this series a very underrated, delightful Irish dramedy that deserves more life to it.

5. Dope Girls

Any series starring Emmy winner Julianne Nicholson deserves attention. This Hulu drama is loosely based on the true story of a group of women in post-World War I London who become part of the jazz music scene and establish their own nightclub. They have to fight the various underworld opponents challenging them, while also tangling with the sexism of the times. Oh, and it’s all done to modern music and some bizarre, dreamlike sequences.

A strength of the show is that the characters aren’t perfect. Violet (Eliza Scanlen) is on a quest to become a police officer and rather than shown as heroic, the lengths she’ll go to become questionable. Then there’s the unexpected connection between Umi Myers as Billie Cassidy and Eilidh Fisher as Evie Galloway, mixed with the wondrous music.

The dynamics of the actresses are excellent as it puts a unique spin on the time period and shows themes of sisterhood, motherhood and empowerment that are timeless. It’s another wonderful British series with a modern touch that makes it stand out from the pack.