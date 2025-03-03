Drama series Good American Family and 3 comedies streaming on Hulu in March 2025

It's a new month, which means all the different streamers are bringing us new content to enjoy. And that includes Hulu! The platform is debuting a new and highly-anticipated drama starring Ellen Pompeo, plus three different comedies to keep things lighthearted for us this month. Check out what's coming to Hulu in March 2025 for you to add to your watch list!

Deli Boys

Premieres Thursday, March 6

Brothers Raj (Saagar Shaikh) and Mir (Asif Ali), who have lived in spoiled ignorant bliss all their lives, get a big wake up call about their family's deli business with the passing of their father in new Hulu comedy series, Deli Boys. Well, it turns out that the deli shops are just a front.

In reality, their dad got all his money and wealth thanks to his "secret life of crime," per the synopsis. And now that he's gone, it falls on Raj and Mir's shoulders to continue the family business. And based on the trailer, it seems like they'll be getting help from their Auntie Lucky, played by actress Poorna Jagannathan.

The show premieres Thursday, March 6, 2025 with all 10 episodes on Hulu. So get ready for a binge!

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Premieres Friday, March 14

Another option on the comedy front we have this month is not a scripted series, but a comedy special. And it comes from one of the funniest comedians around, Bill Burr! Premiering Friday, March 14, the one-hour event "might be his most personal and introspective" special, per the synopsis as he talks about death, sadness, and even dating advice.

Check out the trailer above to get a look at what to expect in Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years!

Good American Family

Premieres Wednesday, March 19

Good American Family on Hulu is probably the series I'm most excited about on this list, and that's because it's based on a true story - which are definitely my kind of shows - and we get to see Grey's Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo in a different way than we've seen her on television for the past two decades. The drama also stars Mark Duplass from The Morning Show on Apple TV+, and he is such a joy to watch in this genre as well!

The series takes us through the lens of multiple points of views, including those of married couple Kristine (Pompeo) and Michael Barnett (Duplass) and their adopted daughter Natalia Grace (Faith Reid). When the two start to believe Natalia, who has a rare form of dwarfism, is actually an adult woman pretending to be a child, they go through a "showdown that ultimately plays out int he tabloids and the courtroom," according to the official description.

Good American Family premieres Wednesday, March 19 with the first two epsiodes. After that, one new episode will be released each week until the finale on April 30. There's a total of 8 episodes.

Courtesy: Hulu

Mid-Century Modern

Premieres Friday, March 28

It seems like it's all about the comedies on Hulu this month, other than Good American Family of course. But you know what? I think we could all use some more lightheartedness in our lives, so I'll take it! The final new series and comedy coming to the streamer in March 2025 is Mid-Century Modern.

Loosely inspired by The Golden Girls, the show is centered around three best friends - Bunny (Nathan Lane), Jerry (Matt Bomer), and Aruthur (Nathan Lee Graham) - who are "gay gentlemen of a certain age," per the synopsis. When there's an unexpected death that effects them all, they decide to enjoy life together and move into one place - with Bunny's mother Sybil as well.

The comedy premieres with all 10 episodes on Friday, March 28.