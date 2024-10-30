5 must-watch shows on Disney+ in November 2024
After the excitement of Halloween-themed content, Disney+ is taking its foot off the gas a little when it comes to new content. There are still some great TV shows to check out.
As usual, Disney+ has something for all ages coming out. It doesn’t matter if you want to watch something once the kids go to bed, or if you’re looking for something educational for preschoolers while you cook their dinner.
We have this list in release date order, as it’s impossible to compare the shows!
Kindergarten: The Musical
Do you need something for the younger members of the family? Disney+ has you covered, and things kick off with five episodes of Kindergarten: The Musical. This series follows Berti, who is just starting out school for the very first time.
Kindergarten is a scary time for a lot of children, especially those who didn’t go to daycare. It’s a new place with new people, and the idea of not being around mom or dad can be frightening. Why not put on a few episodes with your preschooler so they can see what to expect. When they go to school, they can feel just like Berti!
Kindergarten: The Musical is on Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
SuperKitties
Your kids love PAW Patrol, but what about those who want to see the cats be the good guys? Well, SuperKitties is the series to turn to. This Disney Junior series is heading to Disney+.
Ginny, Sparks, Bitsy, and Buddy are cute and cuddly kittens when they need to be. However, they are also smart and brave. When trouble arises, they will turn into the SuperKitties and protect the city. This is a great series for kids to see why being kind and brave are important.
Four episodes of the series arrive on Monday, Nov. 11.
Dancing with the Stars
There are new episodes of Dancing with the Stars coming out throughout the month of November. There isn’t a new episode on Tuesday, Nov. 5. This is Election Night, and all the big networks will air Election coverage. Since Dancing with the Stars is simulcast, it means no episode coming to the streamer.
The show will be back the following week. Get ready for Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth
In 1971 over the course of two weeks, a group of 24 male students carried out a psychological experiment to examine how certain situations would affect the way prisoners reacted and behaved. They simulated a prison situation, with some of the students being given the role of guards and the other the role of prisoners.
The experiment came to an end just a week into it, and it’s time to understand what happened and why. This three-part series looks into the experiment and discusses it with those who played the prisoners and guards to see what type of life it created.
All three episodes are available on Thursday, Nov. 14.
Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols
The end of November is all about getting people into the Christmas spirit. So, it’s not surprising to find out that there’s a new series for the kids out there. Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols brings us five shorts that focus on specific carols.
Different Disney characters will pop up within the shorts. It’s a lot of fun to sit with the kids and sing along with them. This is great for all ages, although it is the younger kids in the house who will love the moment more. What are you waiting for? Create fun memories with your kids. This is what they want the most!
Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols are on Disney+ on Saturday, Nov. 30.