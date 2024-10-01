6 must-watch shows on Disney+ in October 2024
October is the scariest month of the year. While you want some jumps, you don’t want to worry about the kids having nightmares. The great thing about Disney+ is that it has something for the whole family, and Disney is definitely treating us all to some Halloween-themed content!
Of course, there are new episodes of Agatha All Along and Ayla and the Mirrors airing throughout the month. Dancing with the Stars will also air on both ABC and Disney+ at the same time. This post is about the new content though, and there’s plenty of it.
Here are 6 shows that you need to watch on Disney+ in October 2024. The list is in order of release, and there is something for all ages.
Mickey’s Spooky Stories
Are you looking for something to keep the preschoolers entertained? Disney Junior’s Mickey’s Spooky Stories is one release heading to Disney+ as well. Five episodes are set to drop on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and they will also air on Disney Junior.
Each episode is a standalone story. We see Witch Mable, Ghost Goofy, and much more. Kids will love their favorite characters being involved in new and exciting scary tales.
Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials
We have all heard about the Salem Witch Trials. There are plenty of fictionalized stories of the events, but it’s time to learn the truth. This six-part series follows historians as they look into the events of the 1692 witch hunt and trials. There are some cinematic recreations to help tell the story, but it’s from a factual standpoint and not fictionalized. All six episodes will drop on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Spidey and His Amazing Friends
The third season of Spidey and His Amazing Friends is heading to Disney+ finally. This Disney Junior series is such a fun ride for the kids. Just like the previous seasons, each episode is a standalone task for Spidey to figure out. In the first episode, he needs to stop Sandman from hiding a migration of butterflies. In another episode, Team Spidey works together to stop Doc Ork from melting the Antarctic while looking for treasure! The episodes are available for everyone to stream on Friday, Oct. 4.
The Simpsons: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Do you love The Simpsons shorts? Well, there’s great news if you do. A new one arrives this month. The Most Wonderful Time of the Year brings Sideshow Bob back, and he is here to share the true meaning of the Halloween season. Expect madness and mayhem from him as he entertains. Will everyone make it out alive, though?
This is just a one-episode short. Check it out on Friday, Oct. 11. The Simpsons Season 35 will also come to Disney+ this month if you need more of this hilariously dysfunctional family.
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition
The LEGO Marvel and Star Wars franchises remain to be popular with all. It’s not that surprising that there’s another Marvel series out, and this time it’s titled Missions Demolition. This series follows a new young and aspiring hero in the universe. The hero happens to unleash a powerful new villain whose aim is to rid the world of the Avengers. This is a weekly-released series, with the premiere happening on Thursday, Oct. 18.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
It is the revival that we have all been waiting for. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place sees the return of Justin Russo, who happens to be a wizard in the mortal world—and all he wants is to live a mortal life. He is there to help Billie, a powerful young wizard, learn to control her powers. She needs to do it in the mortal world, and the pressure is most certainly on.
Yes, we will see many of our favorites from the original series, and that includes Selena Gomez as Alex Russo. Gomez will also executive produce the series. The first 8 episodes are set to arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
You can also watch on Disney Channel starting at 8 p.m. ET. Though only the first two episodes will air that day. The next day Wednesday will feature episodes 3 and 4 on Disney Channel. After that, two new episodes will be released Fridays as the release days change. There's a total of 21 episodes this season.