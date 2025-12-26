7 best Netflix shows of 2025

In a year packed with sequels, surprise hits, and ambitious finales, Netflix has delivered some of its strongest storytelling to date. From dark sci-fi epics to political thrillers and heartfelt comedies, 2025 has offered something for every type of binge-watcher.

As audiences become increasingly selective, these standout shows have risen above the noise — earning critical acclaim, passionate fan bases, and nonstop conversation online. Here are the seven best Netflix shows of 2025 that made the biggest impact.

1. Stranger Things (2016 – 2025)

Stranger Things has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2016. The first part of its last chapter, season 5, arrived earlier this year and earned praise for its epic scale and heightened horror elements. The series currently holds a whopping 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

For nearly a decade, the show followed a group of kids and adults uncovering the secrets of Upside Down, fighting monsters and digging into secret government experiments. Season 5 unites the heroes for one last fight against darkness, the final hunt for Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), and their ongoing effort to protect Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) from government pursuit.

2. A Man on the Inside (2024 – )

Based on a true story, A Man on the Inside follows Charles (Ted Danson), a recent widower whose daughter encourages him to find a hobby. While navigating loneliness and aging, Charles is recruited by a private investigator to act as her inside man at Pacific View Retirement Community and investigate a theft.

Season 2 premiered on Netflix on November 20 this year. This time, Charles goes undercover as a college professor to track down a stolen laptop, with the case quickly escalating into something far more dramatic. Fans remain committed to the show for its humor, emotional depth, and bingeworthy charm, although some storylines feel underexplored.

Netflix hasn’t confirmed a renewal yet, but creator Michael Schur told TV Insider that plans exist for a potential next chapter.

3. Nobody Wants This (2024 – )

The romantic comedy starring Kristen Bell as cynical podcast host Joanne and Adam Brody as thoughtful rabbi Noah took viewers by storm. Nobody Wants This follows the two as they fall in love despite their differences, with season 2 diving deeper into their conflicting beliefs and the challenges of Joanne’s conversion to Judaism.

Season 2 premiered on October 23, with all 10 episodes available on release day. The good news for fans who love the leads’ chemistry is that season 3 is already in the works, with a potential release in Fall 2026. Until then, there’s plenty of time to catch up on seasons 1 and 2.

4. The Diplomat (2023 – )

The political thriller telling the story of a career diplomat, Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), who suddenly becomes U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom in the midst of an international crisis. At the same time, she navigates her strained relationship with fellow diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). The show enjoys a strong 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season 3 was released on October 16, with all eight episodes dropping the same day. Kate and Hal grapple with the assassination of a U.S. president, a new global crisis, and unresolved marital issues. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if reconciliation is on the horizon in season 4, expected in 2026.

5. You (2018 - 2025)

You is a psychological thriller about Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a man who obsessively stalks women he fixates on, inserting himself into their lives and murdering anyone who stands in his way. Each season places Joe in a new location with a new obsession, following a chilling pattern that Badgley portrays with unsettling precision.

The series reached its end this year, with season 5 releasing on Netflix on April 24. All 10 episodes are available to stream. Joe returns to New York and is now married, but his violent impulses resurface one last time. In a charged finale, his past finally closes in.

While the show is rated Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 89%, some viewers argue it romanticizes serial killers, while others were satisfied to see Joe face long-awaited consequences.

6. Adolescence (2025)

This critically acclaimed miniseries is among the strongest releases Netflix offered in 2025. The British drama follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) and his family after his arrest for murdering a female classmate, Katie. It’s a powerful exploration of modern parenting, generational trauma, peer pressure, cyberbullying, and misogyny.

Viewers have been captivated by the raw portrayal of these themes and the outstanding performances. The show arrived on Netflix in March 2025.

7. Wednesday (2022 – )

Wednesday tells the story of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she reluctantly joins Nevermore Academy and slowly warms up to her roommate Enid (Emma Myers) and to Tyler (Hunter Doohan), her love interest—until she discovers he is the monster she has been hunting. Season 2 picks up immediately afterward, exploring Wednesday’s friendships, a new headmaster, and Tyler’s escape from a mental institution.

Fans embraced season 1 for its dark humor, mystery, and Ortega’s performance. Some viewers appreciated season 2’s darker tone and focus on Wednesday’s visions, while others felt the writing dipped in quality. A three-year hiatus caused by the Writers Guild of America strike, location changes, and heavy VFX demands may have affected the momentum.

Netflix has already renewed the show for season 3, although it’s not expected before 2027.

These seven standout series prove that Netflix continues to evolve, surprise, and deliver shows that keep audiences invested. With new seasons already on the horizon, 2025 may be ending—but the bingeworthy momentum certainly isn’t.