5 new Prime Video shows to watch in February 2026

Prime Video has a few new shows coming in February that are worth checking out.

Prime Video has its usual hot slate ready for February 2026. That includes the second season of Cross and a few movies. There are a few TV shows that include a very steamy thriller that could be the next binge obsession, alongside some intriguing documentaries and reality shows.

Here’s a quick look at five new shows coming out in the next month for Prime Video that are worth checking out:

Denver Nuggets v New York Nets, 11-8-75 | Mark Junge/GettyImages

Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association

Release date: Feb. 12

As basketball season really kicks in, it’s the perfect time for this four-part series looking into the history of the American Basketball Association. Founded in 1967 and lasting less than a decade, the ABA revolutionized basketball forever. It introduced the three-point shot, the slam dunk and franchises that we now know as the Pacers, Rockets, Nuggets, along with a bevy of Hall of Fame stars. Its merger with the NBA is a key reason the league is such a powerhouse today.

The series is produced by Julius “Dr. J” Erving, an ABA star who became an NBA legend. He appears on camera alongside numerous past ABA players, coaches, owners, and more. With the 50th anniversary of the ABA-NBA merger, it’s the perfect time to celebrate the league that transformed basketball.

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix

Release date: Feb. 13

Best known as a member of the British girl pop band Little Mix, Jesy Nelson made headlines after leaving the group in 2021. This six-episode documentary follows the singer as she handles a difficult pregnancy and is up front about her numerous mental and emotional problems over the years. It appears to be a wonderful emotional journey for this singer, so even if you’re not a fan, her personal struggles will be an inspirational watch.

56 Days

Release date: Feb. 18

Get ready for your next “guilty pleasure” obsession in 56 Days. Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia are two strangers who meet and fall into a wild affair. However, 56 days after their meeting, two detectives (Karla Souza and Dorian Missick) are investigating a body in a bathtub with the mystery of which of the couple it is and what happened.

The trailers promise a dark ride with the twist that instead of one person obsessing over another, both Cameron and Jogia have twisted secrets as they go after each other. The tension and thrills should be fantastic and promise the next addictive Prime Video binge to love.

The CEO Club

Release date: Feb. 23

The CEO Club follows several notable ladies making a mark on the world. They include tennis legend Serena Williams, Latin music icon Thalía, fashion designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, e-commerce pioneer Loren Ridinger, beauty entrepreneur Winnie Harlow, wellness creator Hannah Bronfman, and fashion-lifestyle influencer Isabela Rangel Grutman.

The series follows the ladies on their roads to success, sharing their struggles and paving the way for others to follow. It may not have the juicy bits of shows like The Real Housewives, but it is a showcase for the women ready to dominate in a man’s world.

The Gray House

Release date: Feb. 26

The Gray House is a limited series produced by Oscar winners Morgan Freeman and Kevin Costner, which means it's automatically is a must-watch. This historical drama tells the true story of a Civil War spy ring composed of a Virginia socialite, her mother, a former slave, and a courtesan. Using their status as overlooked women, they pass messages among the Union forces while also trying to help freed slaves.

The cast includes Mary-Louise Parker, Daisy Head, Amethyst Davis, and Ben Vereen, with some terrific period production about. The four-episode series shines a light on an untold tale of history and should be a good watch for Civil War buffs.

Stay tuned for more good TV shows on Prime Video!