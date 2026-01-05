There are 5 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Jan. 5-11)

The new year has officially started, and that means we will be getting a seemingly endless supply of awesome new shows to watch from here on out. We might still be reeling from the Stranger Things series finale, but it's the first full week of 2026 and our watch lists are getting fresh content.

While it's going to be tough to head back to school and work after taking a break for the holidays, Netflix and the other streaming services are showing up to make our returns to the real world seamless. On top of the shows returning with new episodes this week on the small screen or dropping their latest episodes on streamers, this week has a handful of new premieres.

From a brand-new Netflix limited series to the reigning winner of Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys, the week ahead holds some of the most exciting new releases we have been waiting for. Find out what should be on your watch list this week and into the weekend!

(L to R) Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper and Tessa Thompson as Anna in Episode #101 of His & Hers | Courtesy of Netflix

His & Hers premieres on Netflix

Ready do immerse yourself in another chilling Netflix mystery thriller limited series? His & Hers makes its premiere on Thursday, Jan. 8 with its full six-episode season, and it's sure to be the first big hit of the year. Jon Bernthal and Tessa Thompson headline the series as a detective and a news anchor respectively, who become entangled in the midst of a murder investigation in a sleepy small town. It's the thrilling and mysterious binge-watch we need to kick start 2026!

Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, Sepideh Moafi in The Pitt season 2 | Warrick Page/HBO Max

The Pitt season 2 begins on HBO Max

It's been less than a year since The Pitt ended its critically acclaimed and fan adored first season, but the medical drama already returns to HBO Max with its second season. The Emmy winner for Outstanding Drama Series begins season 2 on Thursday, Jan. 8 with one episode. Last season, The Pitt premiered with two episodes, but there will only be one episode released weekly this time around. But since there are 15 episodes, we'll be covering this shift until April 16. Don't miss the big return!

COLDWATER Pictured: ANDREW LINCOLN as John | SISTER PICTURES FOR ITV

Coldwater debuts on Paramount+

The Walking Dead fans will be excited to start watching Andrew Lincoln in a brand-new series that will have us firmly planted on the edge of our seats. The Rick Grimes actor stars in the British psychological thriller Coldwater about a father who moves his family to Scotland in the wake of an accident but still finds trouble in his new home. The six-episode series first aired on ITV in the UK in September 2025 but finally makes its stateside arrival on Paramount+ on Friday, Jan. 9.

Kit Harington, Marisa Abela in Industry season 4 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Industry season 4 kicks off on HBO

We have been without an HBO drama series on Sunday nights for quite a while, but the new year brings a hit series back for more. The British financial thriller Industry premieres its fourth season on Sunday, Jan. 11, and this might be the hottest season yet. Industry season 4 welcomes new cast members like Kit Harington, Max Minghella, Charlie Heaton, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Claire Forlani, and more. It's been over a year since season 3, but the fan-favorite is finally back for more!

Tom Hiddleston in The Night Manager | Credit: Des Willie/Prime

The Night Manager season 2 arrives on Prime Video

Speaking of being away for quite some time, it's been 10 years since The Night Manager first made its premiere. A decade! The British spy thriller aired all the way back in 2016 on BBC One and AMC, but this time around, it's streaming on Prime Video starting on Sunday, Jan. 11. Tom Hiddleston returns in season 2 as Jonathan Pine, though posing as Alex Goodwin, as he becomes entangled with Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva) and Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone) on a new case.