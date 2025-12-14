5 Severance moments that made the show great in 2025

Severance is considered by many to be one of the best television shows, and 2025 helped solidify that reputation. It was a long wait after the acclaimed first season ended to see the Apple TV+ series return, but the wait was well worth it. Severance season 2 managed to build on the strange and fascinating premise, deliver exciting revelations, and keep the audience hungry for more.

Severance season 2 became one of the most acclaimed shows of the year, while also delivering some of 2025's best television moments. From the shocking twists to the clever exploration of these ideas to the absurdly hilarious moments, Severance gave us a lot to love this year.

John Turturro in "Severance," now streaming on Apple TV+.

1. Irving exposes Helena

The revelation that Helly's "outie" is a member of the Lumon family was just one of the shocking revelations in Severence season 1's cliffhanger ending. When season 2 begins, it is a revelation that adds to the mounting tension among the innies. While it is understandable that Helly would want to hide the truth from the others, Irving is increasingly distrustful of her.

The tension culminates on a company outdoor excursion where Irving shockingly confronts Helly. He begins drowning her, challenging Milchick to reveal the truth. Finally, Milchick relents, bringing Helly back and revealing that the "innie" that was with them throughout season 2 was Helen Egan all along. It is a defining moment for Irving, who has gone from the most loyal Lumon employee to its biggest challenger.

Adam Scott in "Severance," now streaming on Apple TV+.

2. The Marks share a conversation

While the rest of the outies get more screen time in season 2, we have been able to follow both versions of Mark since the beginning of the show. It was a thrill to see two very different versions of the same character, unknowingly on the same path to expose the truth about Lumon and its dark secrets. This all leads to the thrilling moment when the two versions finally communicate.

Using a secret Lumon facility and a camcorder, the two versions of Mark are able to meet and discuss their plans for taking on Lumon. It is a brilliant idea that showcases Adam Scott's complex performance as both sides of this character. It becomes especially thrilling as the two Marks find themselves in conflict over what the end goal actually is.

Tramell Tillman as Milchick in Severance on Apple TV+

3. Milchick leads the marching band

The ensemble of Severance is one of the best in television, but if there was one breakout character from season 1, it was most certainly Mr. Milchick. Tramell Tillman's performance perfectly tapped into the strange comedic tone of the show, and his hilarious jazz dance party was an unforgettable part of season 1.

Not surprisingly, season 2 sought to deliver something just as special for this fan-favorite character, and perhaps even surpassed it. Milchick's big congratulatory celebration for the innies this time around sees him leading a marching band with a totally committed performance. Tillman nails the scene once again and creates an unforgettable television sequence.

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson in "Severance," now streaming on Apple TV+.

4. Mark fights Drummond

Severance has delivered plenty of thrills with little to no action set pieces. However, season 2 delivered a surprising fight sequence that brought some bloody brutality to the halls of Lumon. During the Severance finale, Mark is confronted by the season's new corporate villain, Mr. Drummond, leading to a surprising confrontation.

With Lumon's penchant for elaborate forms of apology and penance for misbehaving employees, it comes out of nowhere when Drummond simply begins beating Mark up. The extended scene is funny and chaotic, leading to the darkly funny moment when Mark accidentally kills Drummond in the elevator, leaving outie Mark to discover the mess.

Adam Scott and Britt Lower in "Severance," now streaming on Apple TV+.

5. Mark makes a choice

The season 1 finale of Severance ended with a wild cliffhanger when Mark discovered that his supposedly deceased wife Gemma was alive in Lumon. Most shows would have milked such a twist for multiple seasons, but Severance season 2 ends with Mark actually helping free Gemma. Of course, that does not mean it didn't have its own shocking twist.

The final moments of the show see innie Mark helping Gemma get to the corridor of Lumon, reverting her back to her outie self. As soon as Mark steps through the door, he will also become outie Mark, and the couple can finally reunite. However, innie Mark chooses to close the door and stay in Lumon with Helly, a decision that will have facinating repurcussions in Severance season 3.