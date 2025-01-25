When it comes to teen shows, Never Have I Ever offered something that few other shows have managed. It brought a mixture of coming-of-age drama and the combination of cultures to our screens.

After four seasons, the series came to an end. It had the chance to wrap up the story, and arguably, coming to an end when it did made senes. High school shows don’t work that well when the characters go off to college.

However, the ending means that there is a void. What shows can we watch that will fill that void? Here are seven shows that are a must if you love Never Have I Ever.

Sex Education S4

Sex Education

Let’s start with a TV-MA series. This is not for the tween and teens in the house, but it does offer a grounded and real look at high school, sexual identities, and even the combination of culture. Ncuti Gatwa brings us the story of a teenage boy with a Nigerian background. Growing up in the UK, we get to see the mixture of the UK and Nigerian cultures.

Overall, the series brings up some important topics. It really starts with two teens who offer real sex education to people to help them with all sorts of personal problems. Over the course of the season, we get a look at life through the lenses of these teenagers from different walks of life, and what it can be like just trying to fit in.

Watch all four seasons of Sex Education on Netflix.

Lola Tung (Belly) in The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Moving onto a series that is suitable for teens, The Summer I Turned Pretty is the next show to check out. This one offers another mixture of cultures, although not quite in the way that Never Have I Ever and Sex Education do. Belly, her brother, and her mom are Asian-Americans, and they are simply accepted for who they are.

The show itself is grounded in reality, focusing on teenagers growing up, dealing with the death of a loved one, and simply figuring out what a teen wants to do with their life. Yes, there’s love mixed in with all that. The main focus is on Belly, who is interested in two brothers, and they are both interested in her. The second season is a powerful one as it deals with grief.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is available on Prime Video.

EVERYTHING SUCKS! Production Still Image Courtesy Netflix

Everything Sucks

If you want a show that takes you back to the ‘90s, it’s time to turn to Everything Sucks. This is another show that’s perfect for teens in the house, and it brings up topics of coming-of-age, sexual orientation, and general life, but with the setting in the ‘90s. We all know what it was like to be gay in the ‘90s, and that comes up in this series.

We also get a look at life as outcasts in a school. The AV Club is fed up that the school doesn’t take them seriously, so they decide to make a movie. That brings people together in ways that you wouldn’t initially think. And it’s all without smart phones and laptops!

Everything Sucks is available to stream on Netflix.

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS - Credit: Netflix

I Am Not Okay With This

This series isn’t quite grounded in reality in the way that the others are, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth watching. In I Am Not Okay With This, Sydney isn’t just trying to deal with high school and her sexuality. She’s also trying to deal with her new-found powers. She is pyrokinetic, and she needs to understand why and what it means for her life.

At the same time, she is coping with the death of her father. Grief as a child is hard as it’s difficult to understand reasons why. This can lead to a difficult relationship with the other parent, and that’s what we see for Sydney.

This series was canceled after one season, although the pandemic has a lot to blame for that. You can watch the season on Netflix.

(L-R): Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios' MS. MARVEL. Photo by Daniel McFadden. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Ms. Marvel

Again, we’re looking at a show that’s not 100% grounded in reality, but Ms. Marvel does bring us the mixture of cultures and the expectations of certain cultures. Kamala is a Muslim teenager who wants to be able to live her life the way she wants. Of course, her parents have other expectations, and they’re not happy in her interest in all things superheroes.

Set in the world of Marvel, Kamala adores Captain Marvel. She even writes fanfiction, which is something many teens will be able to relate to. Hey, even some adults will be able to relate to this. When Kamala ends up with a set of bangles, she finds herself with the ability to harness cosmic energy. She knows she has to use her powers for good, but what good can she do?

Ms. Marvel is available to stream on Disney+.