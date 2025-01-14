3 The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 updates you might have missed

Since we last spent a summer on Cousins Beach, almost two years have flown by. The Summer I Turned Pretty last released a new season in the summer of 2023, and while Amazon Prime Video renewed the popular teen drama series for a third season, the highly anticipated season ended up caught in the string of delays caused by the dual Hollywood labor strikes.

However, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be coming this year with the new episodes expected to begin dropping sometime in summer 2025. Until then, there's still so much to learn about the upcoming season, including the synopsis, trailer, and first-look images. While those things have sadly not yet been released by Prime Video, there are still updates for fans to catch up on.

If you happened to lose track of what's going on with the production status of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, or you missed any of the teases from the cast and showrunner, we're sharing three of the biggest updates any fan of the series needs to know. Ready for another summer at Cousins Beach with Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah? Here's the latest updates!

Lola Tung (Belly), Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) in The Summer I Turned Pretty | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Season 3 will be super-sized

In case you missed it, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will have more episodes than both season 1 and season 2. When the show was renewed in August 2023, details on the episode count weren't readily available, but once cameras finally started rolling in May 2024, it was confirmed that the season 3 episode count would be 11 episodes, the show's biggest order yet.

The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty contained only seven episodes that were released all at once in a binge drop in June 2022. The second season featured only one additional episode with eight episodes releasing once a week, save for the first three that released on the same day in July 2023. Season 3 will likely follow suit with three episodes then once a week with its 11 episodes.

Following the resolution of the writers' and actors' strikes at the end of 2023, pre-production was said to have started back up in Wilmington, North Carolina by January 2024. The cast officially announced that filming began in May 2024, and even though an announcement wasn't actually made, a fan account for the series announced in August 2024 that filming had wrapped in North Carolina.

Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney - Teen Vogue Summit 2024 | Anna Webber/GettyImages

Jenny Han teased Belly "goes through the wringer"

During the Teen Vogue Summit in November 2024, the show's three main cast members and Han attended to spill a few details on season 3. Gavin Casalengo shared that there will be some "magical" and "fun" moments coming up for Belly and Jeremiah, who ended up together at the end of season 2, in the new season. Book readers know what that means... and then some.

In addition to Casalengo's tease, Han also shared that Belly will be having more hard times in season 3 as the show looks to center itself more on her coming of age from a teenager into a young woman. While praising Tung for her work on the series and as a "secret keeper" for the show's events, Han shared, "I'll tell you guys, season 3 is a lot. [Belly] goes through the wringer."

Obviously, in this day and age, it's hard to keep certain leaks out of the public eye when shows film on location. In October 2024, footage of Tung and Casalengo filming scenes in Paris shook fans of the books, as Belly's travels take her to Spain not Paris. It will be interesting to see if the Paris scenes actually change the events in the book and what will be in store for Jelly abroad.

We'll return to Cousins Beach in summer 2025

When cameras started rolling on season 3 in May 2024, it was confirmed that the show would return in 2025. It was a given the series wouldn't make a 2024 release date since filming started halfway through 2024 and post-production takes a decent amount of time (especially on 11 episodes). However, in December 2024, Han revealed season 3 will premiere in summer 2025.

In the video, Han also confirmed with her holiday-timed post in December that season 3 will celebrate Christmas. The new season is expected to adapt the events of Han's novel We'll Always Have Summer, which is the third and final book in the trilogy. Prime Video has not explicitly stated that season 3 will be the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, so there's a possibility the series could continue.

