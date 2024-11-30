5 shows you don't want to miss coming to Disney+ in December 2024
The final month of 2024 is upon us which means one last chance to enjoy a new show from our favorite streaming services and networks. Today, we'll be discussing 5 new shows coming to Disney+ in December 2024 you don't want to miss, from the likes of Star Wars to a beloved family show.
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Star Wars has been in a bit of rough patch as of late when it comes to its television shows on the streaming platform. Considering The Acolyte was a disaster; to put it delicately, Star Wars has one last chance to make a positive mark on 2024.
Enter Star Wars: Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law, Jaleel White, Nick Frost, and several child actors from the likes of Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Robert Timothy Smith. We will admit we're impressed by how under wraps this show has been.
The premise thus far seems to be about a group of kids who get lost in the galaxy and find a force-sensitive man Jude Law along the way. Some have already associated it with the likes of The Goonies, but we thankfully won't have to wait long to find out.
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew streams on December 3.
Bluey "Minisodes"
Bluey has become a sensation for children, families, and adults alike. Each episode, running about seven minutes or so long, has covered a plethora of topics, while telling funny stories that center around the Heeler family. This cartoon family consisting of mom (Chilli), dad (Bandit), and daughters Bluey and Bingo, are a Heeler breed dog family living in a world similar to our own with other dog families.
Recently the concept of minisodes had taken the world of Bluey by condensing the episodes into a run time of only a few minutes. New episodes or minisodes will begin streaming on December 9.
Dream Productions
In the Disney Pixar films Inside Out and Inside Out 2, the inner workings of Riley's mind, function like a workplace of sorts. You have the common emotions of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Envy, and Fear (more emotions are added as Riley grows up), and the other departments such as Dream Productions.
Like Hollywood, this is where Riley's brain decides what dreams she will be having, for better or worse. These dreams are cast and filmed like a real movie, with such titles as I Am Falling For A Very Long Time Into A Pit and I Can Fly! Which movies will we see next? What is the process like? Will we see any real-world references in these films?
Dream Productions premieres on December 11.
Lost Treasures of the Bible
Many might not know that aside from classic Disney films and cartoons, subscribers can also enjoy plenty of National Geographic content, which includes the next show on our list. Lost Treasures of the Bible seems to consist of 4 episodes, containing exciting explorations and information about Bible stories and where key items or even people from those stories could be lying in wait in the Middle East.
It looks as though we'll be following archaeologists as they search for the blueprint of Noah's Ark, evidence of Exodus, influences for the Tower of Babel, and what "Herod the Great" might have looked like. Lost Treasures of the Bible will be released on December 20.
Marvel's What If...?
Marvel's What If...? is returning for a third and final season, engaging Marvel fans and audiences with an alternate universe within the growing MCU. The animated series consists of a long list of voice talents, including voices of the actors who played their Marvel counterparts in the films such as Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Haley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, and Sebastian Stan.
How will this show conclude? We can find out when What If...? premieres on December 22.