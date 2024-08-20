Disney+: No season 2 for Star Wars The Acolyte
The days of will they or won't they renew the latest Disney Plus Star Wars show The Acolyte are over. The decision has been made; The Acolyte will not be renewed for season 2, leaving the now series finale on several heavy cliffhangers and dozens of unanswered questions.
It's no secret that The Acolyte has been the center of a lot of drama, to put it lightly. While some enjoyed the latest expansion of the Star Wars Universe, others despised it.
The attempts at creating a new and interesting story surrounding the mysterious deaths of several Jedi and leading to new Force discoveries as well as unexpected coverups, resulted in a lot of retcons in the already established, deep-rooted Star Wars lore. Though critics seemed optimistic, Rotten Tomatoes scores also reveal how audiences responded, which probably wasn't what Disney was expecting.
The Acolyte: What went wrong?
Disney and Star Wars needed a win, and unfortunately, The Acolyte wouldn't deliver. The questionable and confusing decisions, including an oddly placed cameo for the sake of a twist and a poorly timed introduction to one of the most elusive and important Star Wars characters in existence, cumulated in the low viewership numbers that speak for themselves.
According to Deadline, "The Acolyte could not sustain the momentum, dropping out of the Top 10 (Nielsen’s Top 10) in Week 3 and staying off before returning at No. 10 after the release of the finale (335M minutes, believed to be the lowest for a Star Wars series finale)." When compared to other Star Wars shows from the streaming platform, The Acolyte wasn't the smash hit many were hoping for.
Considering that now more than ever, the survival rate of television shows is unpredictable and erratic, Star Wars needs to pick itself back up and quickly. Star Wars is such a massive universe that will always expand but these additions to the lore need to work and not just for one specific fanbase.
Now that the wildly successful series The Mandalorian will be shifting gears from television to film, time will tell if the next Star Wars show, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, will fare better. We'd love to know your thoughts and opinions about the cancelation, as well as your predictions as to what you think might have happened next.
If you haven't and would like to, check out our recaps of The Acolyte season 1.
You can watch The Acolyte season 1 available for streaming on Disney Plus.