5 The Summer I Turned Pretty moments we loved in 2025

Last July, The Summer I Turned Pretty had many of us tuning in weekly to see the events of Belly Conklin’s life as she tried to untangle the mess of having the two Fisher brothers fall in love with her.

The ups and downs of the third and final season of the show had a strong hold on the internet, with weekly reactions being posted on TikTok and memes and popular sounds from the show constantly trending. As 2025 reaches a close, let’s reminisce five moments from The Summer I Turned Pretty that we absolutely adored this year.

1. The Beach Confession

As us viewers watched Conrad torture himself weekly by silently yearning for his brother's wife to be, the weekend before the said wedding was the moment Conrad chose to confess his feelings to Belly. This scene in episode 7 takes place on the beach in Cousins, where the couple have shared many prominent moments in prior seasons, making this scene a full circle moment for the characters.

While Conrad pours out his emotions, tears pour out of our eyes alongside cheers of "finally" echoing throughout many viewers' homes across the globe. This love confession from Conrad mirrors the level of hurt and passion of Laurie's famous declaration to Jo from Little Women, giving it a rightful spot on this list.

Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Belly (Lola Tung) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

2. “Isabel Conklin's not excited to eat a cupcake...who are you?”

A lighter tone is the moment that takes place in episode 5 in Conrad's car, after getting roped into assisting Belly with plans for the wedding. The scene is simply just a joke Conrad makes to Belly about her eating cupcakes, but whatever way Chris Briney, the actor who plays Conrad, reads this line made it memorable for the viewers and became a viral moment from the show.

There were remixes of the line being used all across social media platforms, like TikTok, specifically the "mmh" sound that leaves the actors' lips after Belly bites into the cupcake. The hilarity of how one particular scene that became so widely used is definitely a deserving reason for it to make this list of scenes we loved this year.

The Summer I Turned Pretty. Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney). Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

3. The Surf Injury

In episode 6 of the third season we get to witness a steamy scene full of tension between Conrad and Belly, as the latter cleans a surf injury on the former's leg in the summer house. For a scene where the characters don't even kiss, there was electricity reclothing through the air this entire scene.

The golden shots of lights shining in added to the dreamy essence of the scene, while Conrad looked like a prince with his romantic wet hair. All factors that made this scene both steamy and memorable. It was also a pivotal moment for Team Conrad fans, because it was the first time Belly finally reveals to the viewers that her feelings for Conrad still linger.

Taylor (Rain Spencer) in The Summer I Turned Pretty Photo: Erika Doss © Amazon Content Services LLC

4. Taylor telling Belly that she shouldn't marry Jeremiah

The day of Belly's wedding to Jeremiah, in episode 8 is the moment when Taylor outright tells her best friend that she should not marry Jeremiah. While shocking to reveal this to someone on their wedding day, it was evident that someone needed to tell Belly. Taylor points out the fact that Belly is constantly choosing Jeremiah over everything in her life that the relationship has become an unhealthy due to co dependency.

It was refreshing to see someone finally tell her the truth and demonstrates to us how much of a true friend Taylor is. She is someone who isn't afraid to tell her friend what she needs to hear even if it may hurt her as long as it will aid her friend in the long run. Major points to Taylor's character for speaking how it is.

Conrad (Christopher Briney), Belly (Lola Tung) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

5. Belly choosing Conrad

Last, but definitely not least, the scene that all Team Conrad fans were waiting for. The moment Belly finally chooses Conrad in episode 11. As Belly ran through Gare du Nord run towards Conrad while Taylor Swifts "Out of The Woods" played, the scene had us on the edge of our seats and the conclusion did not disappoint. The teary-eyed Conrad watched with shock while Belly tells him how "if there are infinite worlds, every version of me chooses you".

With Conrad himself, we all let out a sigh of relief, that Belly doesn't "choose herself", like the internet feared she would, and finally tells Conrad that she loves him. The show was ultimately the love story of Conrad and Belly, that seeing their happy ending together made it worth the wait.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 definitely had many memorable moments, with honorable mentions such as "Christmas scene" in episode 2 and the "peach scene" in episode 5, it was difficult to compile such a limited list. With many moments of love, cringe and laughter, it truly made the show so lovable and had so many viewers gripped to their screens each week.