The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 ending makes it clear Belly made the wrong choice

This post contains spoilers from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 from this point forward.

Even though it's bittersweet that this is the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, fans can't help but feel excited when week after week, we're getting some of the most iconic scenes from We'll Always Have Summer brought to life. In season 3 episode 6, another fan-favorite Belly and Conrad moment arrived and sent the internet into flurries of heart eyes and frustration, mostly because it's another reminder that Belly has been making the wrong decision all season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 finds Belly preparing for her bridal shower, which is being thrown by Taylor and won't be attended by her mother. It's another source of sadness dragging down Belly and Jeremiah's impending wedding, on top of also not being able to find a place to live and disagreeing on other important decisions about beginning their lives together. (Like inviting 100 of his dad's work buddies to their special day just because he's footing the bill.)

However, Belly's stress decreases immensely when Conrad (yes, Conrad!) talks Laurel into attending Belly's bridal shower. It's the piece of the puzzle that she needed to feel safe and calm and Conrad secretly provided that for her. He's actually been pulling a lot of strings in the background to make Belly comfortable to his own detriment. The ending of season 3 episode 6 forces Belly and Conrad into close quarters again to further confront the reality that is right in front of their faces.

Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Belly (Lola Tung), and Conrad (Christopher Briney) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY | Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

In the final scene, Belly and Conrad are both at the Cousins house. She's writing thank you notes on her new "Isabel Fisher" stationery when Conrad comes in from surfing with a severe injury on his thigh. He hobbles upstairs insisting he doesn't need help, but Belly's worried and finds a trail of blood on the steps leading to Conrad sitting on the edge of the bathtub with the wounded leg inside. Again, he insists he doesn't need her help, but she demands to take care of him for once.

This is the legendary "wound cleaning" scene from the book that fans have been waiting for, and one week after the highly anticipated peach scene, Belly and Conrad shippers were eating it up just as much. The scene in the episode plays out basically beat by beat the way it does in the book. She cleans his cut, puts on bandage on his leg, and they nearly kiss. Belly nearly kisses Conrad. She's the one overcome by the moment and almost makes the move, and that scares her.

More so than even anything else in the episode, or the episodes so far this season, the season 3 episode 6 final scene makes it clear that Belly isn't making the right choice by marrying Jeremiah. She still has feelings for Conrad, his brother lest we forget, and those feelings might be stronger and have the legs to last more so than what she has with Jeremiah. Episode by episode, the evidence is stacking up, and pretty soon, she will have to face the facts.

What really sealed the deal for me in episode 6 in regards to Belly making the wrong decision was being able to visualize how Belly and Jeremiah's paths will inevitably diverge in a significant way. Jeremiah's clearly setting up his future to impress his father. He could eventually turn into his father, who's far more concerned with appearances and success and grooming Jeremiah as his protégé. If Belly could see that, too, then she would realize that that's not what she wants in a partner.

I think the final season of season 3 episode 6 brings us closer to Belly also coming to the epiphany that her mother was right about getting married. Sometimes we need to learn the lessons the hard way, and that's exactly what Belly's been doing. Hopefully, we will be treated with more book scenes, Taylor Swift songs, and sizzling Belly and Conrad chemistry in the next few episodes before the series finale. Who knows what tricks Jenny Han has up her sleeve?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Prime Video.

