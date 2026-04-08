5 things to remember before Euphoria season 3 premieres

Since the second season of Euphoria aired on HBO and captured the collective attention of the internet, so much of the world and entertainment industry has changed. Four years have flown by, and it's impossible not to either acknowledge that elapsed time or the changes that have occurred following Lexi's meme-inducing play. The series can't ignore the passage of time either.

Euphoria season 3 has finally arrived and will premiere on Sunday, April 12 on HBO. The long and winding road to get to this point seemed almost futile a few years ago, when behind-the-scenes drama and creative differences nearly left the Emmy Award-winning show at a standstill. But the show's movie star cast is back for what might actually be the final season.

Because it's been nearly half a decade since the season 2 finale, you mind be in need of a refresher before diving into season 3. If you haven't managed to sneak in a rewatch of the first two seasons ahead of the season 3 premiere, we're sharing a handful of developments from last season that you should remember ahead of the highly anticipated new season!

Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Rue got sober and ended up in a good place

Throughout the first two seasons, Rue struggled with her sobriety and made dangerous, life-altering decisions while using drugs. Rue's challenges with addiction reached a point of no return in season 2 when she ended up indebted to Laurie, a deadpan drug kingpin who means business. By the end of the second season, Rue went through withdrawal and managed to get sober.

The Euphoria season 2 finale ended with Rue seemingly in a much better place than we had ever seen her in the past. For the first time, she seemed to actually want to be better, learning from the path of destruction that hurt her family and friends. Even though she ended season 2 with optimism, she still owed Laurie a quite a bit of money, which leads into her season 3 storyline.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in Euphoria on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Lexi's play created drama for Cassie and Maddy

Speaking of going through a rough time, Cassie had quite the memorable turn in season 2. From keeping her relationship with Nate a secret from Maddy to her various breakdowns that turned into meme fodder, Cassie was an objective mess. By the end of the season, her secret had come out and her friendship with Maddy was irrevocably frayed in true teen drama fashion.

Cassie rushed the stage during her sister Lexi's play, which relied heavily on the real-life dramas of her friends and acquaintances. The play inspired an all-out fight between Cassie and Maddy, and while Nate ended up dumping Cassie in the wake of the play's portrayal of him, Maddy isn't endeared to patch things up with her former bestie. Somehow, Cassie and Nate end up getting married in season 3.

Eric Dane and Jacob Elordi in Euphoria season 2 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Nate's dad Cal got arrested

Throughout the first two seasons, Cal Jacobs was one of the villains in the show. He was known to prey on underage girls and boys, and there was a trail of video evidence. Cal was also abusive to Nate and traumatized him with not only his aggressive parenting style but the way he made his indiscretions his son's problem. Nate finally got back at his dad in the season 2 finale.

The episode finds Nate confronting his father and, armed with a flash drive containing his incriminating videos, tipping off the cops to get him arrested. Even though season 2 showed what made Cal go bad with a touching flashback episode, his arrest is the comeuppance we'd been waiting for. Prior to his death, Eric Dane reprised his role as Cal in the third season.

"Trying to Get to Heaven before They Close the Door." Euphoria season 2. Angus Cloud as Fez. Courtesy of HBO Max | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Fezco's brother Ashtray was killed in the shootout

Early on in the series run, the late Angus Cloud's drug dealer character Fezco became an immediate fan-favorite. He became even more beloved in the second season as he and Lexi grew closer to each other, which is what made his fate in the season 2 finale all the more heartbreaking. Fez and his little brother Ashtray get in too deep with drug deals and murder, prompting a dangerous shootout.

Unfortunately, during the shootout in the season 2 finale, Ashtray gets killed and Fezco also gets shot. But he also gets arrested. Cloud passed away in July 2023 before filming for season 3 began, but it's been revealed that Fez remains a presence in the new season. Sam Levinson revealed that characters talk to Fez on the phone and he has a storyline that would make Cloud laugh.

Zendaya and Hunter Schafer in Euphoria season 2 on HBO | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Jules wanted to get back together with Rue

Rue and Jules' up and down friendship and romantic relationship took many twists and turns in the first two seasons, but the second season leaves them in a bittersweet place. After Lexi's play ended, Jules and Rue are two of the only people left sitting in the auditorium after it clears out. Jules moves to sit beside Rue and tells her that she loves and misses her, alluding to getting back together.

Well, that's at least one reading of the scene, that Jules was vulnerable enough to admit that she wants to try again. Jules tearfully confesses her feelings, but Rue doesn't say anything. She only kisses Jules on the head twice and walks out of the auditorium. In narration, Rue admits that Jules was her first love and wants her forgivenes. Maybe their second chance could be in season 3.