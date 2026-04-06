Zendaya may have just confirmed Euphoria fans' worst fears about season 3

Nearly a half decade has flown by since the last time Euphoria aired new episodes on HBO. In early 2022, "Euphoria Sundays" took over pop culture as fans watched, reacted to, and obsessed over the truly thrilling second season of the cable network's Emmy Award-winning drama. Finally, it's back with its third season four years later, ready to be the moment all over again.

However, that "moment" could be officially waning. Going into Euphoria season 3, there's been one particular speculation surrounding the show that hasn't yet been confirmed. But series star Zendaya recently offered the most concrete update to date about the series' future yet. According to the Emmy winner, this will likely be the final season of the hit series.

Euphoria likely to end with season 3, according to Zendaya

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote both her new film The Drama and Euphoria season 3, Zendaya was asked whether this would be the show's final season. Answering Barrymore's question honestly, Zendaya says, "I think so, yeah." She also agreed with Barrymore's assessment that season 3 should be enjoyed knowing these are the last episodes.

Barrymore admitted that she almost "needs" to know going into certain seasons of television whether it's the last hurrah, and Zendaya again agreed and gave us an even better tease about Euphoria season 3: "Closure is coming." Ahead of the season's release, that's the most confidently it's been said by one of the show's stars that season 3 brings the story to a close.

"Euphoria, it cracked my heart open," Zendaya said to Drew Barrymore about her work on the HBO series. "Rue taught me so much about life. That crew has also seen me grow up. I owe so much to that show. Rue taught me so much about empathy and about redemption. She taught me a lot, and I'm very grateful for all of it."

It's no secret that after Euphoria's premiere in 2019 and subsequent skyrocket into one of the biggest shows on television that the cast has become even more in demand. This year alone, Zendaya will appear in three more major movies following The Drama, continuing her big-screen domination with The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Dune: Part Three.

Beyond Zendaya, co-stars Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney have all become in-demand movie stars. Elordi just landed his first Oscar nomination for Frankenstein, Schafer has landed roles in franchises like The Hunger Games and Blade Runner, and Sweeney became a big-screen darling in titles like Anyone But You and The Housemaid.

As Euphoria star Eric Dane said last summer before his passing, getting this cast back together takes a "heroic effort." And that's not even including the behind-the-scenes push and pull that long delayed the third season from finally coming to fruition. It's a pretty safe bet that as far as many of the cast members are concerned, season 3 marks the conclusion of these characters.

Last February, as production at long last got underway, HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi stated that "it's been discussed that this is the end." However, leading up to the season 3 premiere on April 12, HBO's marketing has not explicitly called season 3 the final season. It's become increasingly popular for networks and streamers to spring the "final season" reveal just before the last episode, so we'll have to wait and see what HBO has in store before the May 31 finale.