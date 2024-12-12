5 things to remember before Virgin River season 6 premieres
By Reed Gaudens
It's almost time to return to the calming and comforting scenery of Virgin River and reunite with our old pals Mel, Jack, Hope, Doc, and the rest of the lovable characters. Virgin River season 6 finally makes its premiere on Thursday, Dec. 19 on Netflix in the wake of the show's best season yet and some of the most shocking cliffhangers it's ever dropped.
In the fifth season of Virgin River, which included a pair of holiday episodes, the town came together as they faced destruction from the California wildfires. During the devastation from the natural disaster, Mel and Jack experienced their own personal devastation as they endured the tragic loss of their pregnancy. Mel also discovered that her real birth father lived in Virgin River and tracked him down.
Beyond the wildfires and Mel and Jack's captivating relationship journey, plenty more shocking and emotional moments happened leading up to season 6, including surprising relationships (Cameron and Muriel!), unexpected pregnancies (Lizzie and Denny!), long awaited births (Charmaine's twins!), and so much more that obviously had Hope and the girls chatting at lunch.
Before the fun begins with Virgin River season 6, it's time to brush up on all the town gossip you might have forgotten since season 5 finished its run last fall. Here are five things every fan needs to know, and look forward to, before tuning into the new episodes, beginning with the moment we have all been waiting for since season 1... Mel and Jack's wedding!
Mel and Jack are getting married!
It's finally time for Mel and Jack to walk down the aisle, and it's not a moment too soon. Virgin River has often been criticized for its slow as molasses pacing, which had Charmaine pregnant for five seasons. But now we're getting somewhere as the season 6 trailer confirms that Mel and Jack are officially prepping for their big day to say "I do."
Because it's Virgin River, their wedding day likely won't be without its drama, but at the end of the day, it will be sweet and perfect. The couple will also begin moving forward with their new house plans and figuring out what starting a family looks like. While doing so, the series will look back in the past and introduce viewers to Mel's mother and birth father's love story in the 1970s.
Everett has something to tell Mel
Speaking of Mel's birth father, Everett turns up at Mel's home at the very end of the season 5 finale to confirm that he's in fact the birth father she has been searching for in spite of his initial resistance. But he also drops this bomb on us all: "I've got something important that I need to tell you." That's how season 5 ends! Is Everett sick? Does he have new details about his past with her mother? What does he have to tell Mel?! Hopefully, we find out right away in season 6.
Preacher's secret might be revealed
Throughout season 5, Preacher got closer and closer to Kaia as they quickly fell head over heels in love with each other. But the end of season 5 suggests that some real skeletons in his proverbial closet from the past might come in between them. Don't forget, Preacher once buried Wes' body for Paige, and it seems as though that body has been discovered. Kaia, a firefighter, receives the call that a body was found among the wildfire devastation. It's getting too close for comfort, Preacher!
Brie and Brady still have sparks
Unfortunately for Brie and Brady shippers, the couple broke up because Brie couldn't trust Brady. She found out the shady business he had gotten involved with, and by keeping all of that mess a secret from her, Brie didn't want to stick around to find out what else he could keep from her. Brie ultimately begins an honest and loving relationship with Mike, but the Christmas episodes reveal that there's still a spark between Brie and Brady that could reignite someday... if Lark doesn't get him in another sticky situation.
There's another baby on the way
As teased above, another bouncing bundle of joy is soon to make their arrival in Virgin River. The newest and cutest member of the community will join Doc and Hope's family as Lizzie and Denny welcome a baby girl. Lizzie's pregnancy caused some drama with her mother, but she got on board and became supportive.
The season 6 trailer revealed Lizzie's pretty far into her pregnancy, so we probably won't have to wait five seasons for the birth. But the trailer also featured a blink-and-you'll-miss-it tease of Ricky's return. Could Lizzie's complicated past relationship coming back to town cause any issues in her current bliss with Denny?
Don't miss Virgin River season 6 on Netflix beginning Thursday, Dec. 19.