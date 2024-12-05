5 things we know about The White Lotus season 3
By Sandy C.
To say that The White Lotus season 3 is one of the most anticipated seasons of 2025 is an understatement! Fans of the HBO series were hooked as soon as the wild (mildly disturbing, yet fun?) opening theme song began to play. We don’t have to wait long before season 3 drops.
On that note, let’s go over five things we know about The White Lotus season 3 as we patiently wait for the upcoming season of the satire comedy-drama.
Check into The White Lotus this coming February 2025
Do you have your reservation ready? Earlier this week, Variety broke the news that fans will be able to enjoy season 3 this coming February 2025, according to Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming chief JB Parrette. This is very exciting news! I knew The White Lotus season 3 would arrive in early 2025, but not as early as February. Since the series has always been a Sunday feature, this means it could premiere as soon as Feb. 2, 2025. As soon as we have the official release date, we’ll update this post!
The series will continue to air on HBO and stream on Max simultaneously
When it comes to TV, we love options! That said, HBO series are some of my favorites because they are easy to keep up with. If the series doesn’t air on HBO and stream on Max simultaneously, it’s quickly available on Max following its HBO release. Just like most HBO shows, though, The White Lotus will air on Sunday nights on HBO. But if you don’t have access to the network or simply can’t tune in at the time new episodes are released, you can stream the episode at any time on Max.
Pack your bags, we’re going to Thailand!
The White Lotus may be an anthology series, but one thing remains the same, and that’s the setting. Once again, we’ll be checking into the luxurious The White Lotus. But this time, we’ll unwind and relax in the Thailand location of the resort. And okay, maybe not “unwind and relax,” but you get the idea! The first season took place in Hawaii and season 2 took us to Sicily.
The White Lotus season 3 star-studded cast
Again, The White Lotus follows a different story each season, but there’s always a connection. In season 3, what ties the series together is season 1 star Natasha Rothwell. The actress portrays Belinda Lindsey, a resort employee, in the first season. She will be joined by Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, and others. Here’s the full cast list:
- Natasha Rothwell
- Jason Isaacs
- Michelle Monaghan
- Leslie Bibb
- Carrie Coon
- Parker Posey
- Patrick Schwarzenegger
- Sarah Catherine Hook
- Dom Hetrakul
- Tayme Thapthimthong
- Christian Friedel
- Morgana O’Reilly
- Lek Patravadi
- Shalini Peiris
- Walton Goggins
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Sam Nivola
- Nicholas Duverny
- Arnas Fedaravicius
- Scott Glenn
- Lisa Manobal
Season 3 is going to be supersized (more episodes?)
Even though the season is here in a couple of short months, a plot and trailer have yet to be released. However, series creator Mike White teased that the upcoming season will be “a supersized White Lotus.” Now, what does this mean? Well, White shares that season 3 will “be longer, bigger, crazier.”
I don’t know about you, but longer to me means more episodes. And I really hope that’s the case! Also, if the season is going to be “bigger” and “crazier” we need a few extra episodes, wouldn’t you agree? The first season features six episodes, while season 2 consists of seven. Will the third season hit 10 episodes? Fingers crossed!
Finally, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, White shared that season 3 will be a “satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality.” As a reminder, season 1 focuses on money and greed, while the second season highlights sex and relationships.