56 Days season 1 episode 4 recap: Is the skeleton a male or female? 

As viewers are learning Oliver and Ciara’s secrets from their 56-day relationship, the detectives are piecing together their identifies from the apartment evidence. We know they’re both hiding massive secrets. While certain things make Oliver spiral, Ciara remains calm and collected. She has a more levelhead than him, which makes sense when the detectives uncover his many names and murderous background.

Unfortunately, my theory is that Ciara uncovered too much and Oliver couldn’t let that happen. His boss alludes to Oliver being alive, so wouldn’t that mean Ciara is the skeleton in the tub? The forensic team found her stud earring, yet that could have been planted by the killer. As of now, the detectives haven’t found out Ciara’s identify from the recovered surveillance footage from when Oliver burrowed Elliot’s car to help her move in.

Oliver and Ciara aren’t the only one’s with secrets. In the present day, we find out along with Russo and Karl that Lee has a secret that could cost her everything. Between our main characters and our detectives, I’m not sure how this thriller will end.

56 Days season 1 episode 4 follows Oliver and Ciara's 16th day together

After Oliver scares Ciara by arriving home, they casually talk in the kitchen later that morning about everything. She’s wearing his shirt, giving her an excuse to have been in his closet earlier. He was suspicious that she was looking at the safe which he says already belonged to the apartment and he doesn’t have the code. She laughs it off and asks where he was so early this morning. He tells her about how his therapist works odd hours for him. As they’re talking, he gets a call from his mom, making him slam his phone down and ignore the call. His bad mood makes him decline Ciara’s offer to see him for lunch later as he heads out to the office.

Once he leaves, she immediately opens his laptop and searches his email. She finds the Zurich Equity Partners statement and login portal. She successfully gets logged in and sees the account balance, deletes the email code evidence, and goes to make a transfer to the Narrow River Memorial Fund for over 100k.

Oliver’s murderous identity revealed in the present day

The Narrow River killing refers to the brutal murder of Prep School student Paul Sparling in June 2009. The murder was penned on another classmate, but it was believed that Oliver St. Ledger was the one responsible for the killing. The information uncovers Oliver’s parent’s names and how the case wasn’t handled with the right questions leaving Oliver unconnected from the crime. Although there’s been sightings of him, one as recently from a few months ago, nothing is solid.

Lee calls the number on the mail that Oliver threw away and gets the voicemail of Jane Miller. She tells her she’ll text her number, while Karl is going to run the number. Now, Lee needs to call to see who is doing the autopsy on the skeleton in the tub. They plan to meet back at the crime scene. Lee picks up the crumbled photo when Karl knocks on her window reminding her he won’t forget about that evidence.

Jane stalks Oliver

Jane snaps pictures of Oliver as he lifts weights. His paranoid about being followed is definitely real. Meanwhile, Ciara is happily pacing the apartment when her sister answers her phone. She reveals she got the money but it’ll take a week or two to go through. Warns her not to tell mom and will tell her more when she comes home. She doesn’t know when she’ll come home because not everything is about the money. It seems like she’s falling in love with Boston.

Oliver spots Jane and immediately jumps off the treadmill to go after her. She exits Waterfront Athletics center, with him on her tail. He hides behind a building before calling the number from his mystery mail. Standing by her car, her phone rings and shows the name, Maybe Oliver St. Ledger, as she hesitantly answers. He steps out of sight as she asks if this is Oliver, he hangs up before saying anything.

Both seeming shaken by the situation, he ends up getting in his car and following her. Muttering to himself, he’s shocked when she pulls into the apartment parking garage entrance. As she gives out her car, headlights shine over Oliver’s watching face, and he goes after her. She gets away causing Oliver to smash her windshield in with a step ladder, which Kevin sees on the live feed of the garage’s surveillance footage. He walks down their and confronts Oliver saying he’ll get rid of the garage footage. Oliver pays him off and then asks Kevin to hit him. This further confirms Kevin lied to the detectives about knowing Oliver.

Is the skeleton a woman?

The crime scene is swarming with forensics team members checking every inch of the apartment when Lee walks back in and finds Karl looking at the safe. Lee says she over heard the techs thinking the skeletal fragments point to a woman. With the possibility of the skeleton being a woman and Jane’s voicemail being full, Lee theorizes that Jane could be missing. Karl gets a call from two cops standing outside the apartment building confirming Jane was here. The address on the car is listed as the apartment building’s. Her car is in the garage with the windshield smashed in the parking place for Unit 7. Lee knocks on Jane’s door, but gets no response.

Karl confronts Kevin about the garage footage to find out what happened to the car smashing evidence. Kevin is being suspicious and lying about knowing anything about Jane or the missing footage. Karl wants to ket him off the hook because he’s only job is to find out who the skeleton is and thinks Kevin pulled the fire alarm. He accusation gets Kevin all riled up, showing he does have a concious about all that has happened. With all the evidence Karl and Lee theorize that Jane is the skeleton and Oliver is the doer behind the death. They part ways to get a warrent to investigate further.

Does Oliver have multiple stalkers?

Ciara ignores Oliver’s no for lunch and walks into his office sending a text to him that she brought sushi. She meets his boss, Elliot, and he says that Oliver must be running late. He shares with her that he’s known Oliver since he was little. She wishes that he had told him about her but he keeps things close to the vest. Ciara tries to get Oliver’s high school backstory out of Elliot, but he changes the subject to see why Oliver’s running late. He leaves him a funny voicemail then goes back to getting to know Ciara while they wait. Oliver listens to the voicemail from his apartment after getting back from his run in with Jane.

Frustrated, he does a videocall with his therapist about the Jane situation. Ciara walks into the apartment and hears Oliver shouting with his therapist. She definitely overhears his therapist call him Oliver St. Ledger, although this isn’t new information to her, he doesn’t know she knows his real name. He lies to hearing that someone is in the apartment and his therapist gets onto him about telling him about Ciara.

She walks in and closes the laptop, ending his therapy session. She straight up tells him, he’s letting his therapist baby him through his healing process, which causes a heated argument. It reveals that Oliver thinks he has more than just Jane stalking him, but maybe Ciara, too. Honestly, he isn’t wrong, but she tries to play it off because she wants him to trust her. Along she’s playing him like a fiddle, but in the say sense, so his he with all his secrets.

Lee confess her secret before they search Unit 7

Karl’s kid shows up to the crime scene unexpectly. He refers to Lee has his Aunt and doesn’t lie about why he showed up alone. Smart kid tracker his dad’s phone to find him, they take him for some food because his mother took too much “mommy juice.” They send him off so they can talk about there situation without young ears hearing them. Lee reveals that she met Finch when she was called out to a crime scene by herself last September. She tracked him to the apartment in Seaport, he was nice to her, but he offered her money to stay away.

After she turned it down and the case went cold, a grill with a note from him showed up on her porch. Over time, she kept gifts and money she gave him and is just now coming clean to Karl. He wishes she hasn’t done it. The conversation ends for a few minutes when Karl’s ex-wife comes to pick up their kid. After she breaks down a bit, Karl sits back down and learns that it isn’t still happening, but she texted him for information on the new case. Karl promises to say nothing to Russo as a text comes in about the warrant for Unit 7.

Karl and Lee return the apartment to meet up with Kevin and a cop to obtain the warrant. Like Kevin, I’m curious to see what’s in the apartment if they think Jane is dead. Lee’s knocking gets no response, so Kevin unlocks it with a master key and the cop enters first to clear the place. The apartment looks awfully familiar because it’s owned by the same company that owns Oliver's.

Confesses torture Oliver’s mind

Oliver confronts Jane face-to-face at her apartment door. He tries to come after as kind as they exchange names and neighborly greetings, but his tone as an edge to it. When he tries to tell her about the letters not being his name, she buckles down with telling him she knows his name and what he did. He denies being Oliver St. Ledger and hopes St. Ledger never finds her. Even though she stalked him, she looks the most shaken by the encounter. When Oliver returns to his apartment, Ciara puts the photo booth pictures of them back in her notebook then stuffs the notebook under her bed. They apologize to each other about their fight and melt into each other.

Laying in bed, Ciara confesses she was looking Oliver’s safe this morning. He confirms he already knew. She was embarrassed so she lied about trying to open it. The safe made her realize she wants to know more about him and for him to trust her enough to open up to her. He falls asleep as she tries to figure out what he did. We sink into his nightmare world, yet another reason why he doesn’t sleep. Dream Ciara morphs into someone else causing Oliver to go from smiling to screaming.

All episodes of 56 Days season 1 are now streaming on Prime Video.