6 binge-worthy shows to watch while we wait for Virgin River season 7

The brand new sixth season of Virgin River is now streaming on Netflix, and chances are you've already watched all 10 episodes by now. Is that all? Nope! You have nothing to worry about because Virgin River season 7 has already been confirmed. Netflix announced the show's renewal back in October 2024.

An official release date hasn't been announced for the seventh season, but it will likely be released sometime in 2025. A new season of the romantic drama series has come out every year since it first premiered. One of the show's stars, Tim Matheson, revealed in a recent interview that production on Virgin River season 7 will begin in March 2025.

Unless there are serious delays in the filmmaking process, we can expect a late 2025 or early 2026 release. However, if Netflix wants to keep up with its pattern of releasing a new season every year, then the streamer will most likely drop season 7 by the end of next year. Don't worry. We'll share the release date once it's announced.

So, what do we do while we wait? Well, we suggest watching similar shows to Virgin River that offer the same heartwarming mix of romance, drama, and small-town charm. You don't have to seek these shows out either because we compiled a solid list of six shows that are just as binge-worthy as the romantic drama series and shared it below.

Sweet Magnolias. (L to R) Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, Heather Headley as Helen Decatur in episode 310 of Sweet Magnolias | Netflix

Sweet Magnolias

Luckily, you don't have to go searching far to watch this show because it's streaming on Netflix just like Virgin River. It's also based on a book series and takes place in a small, close-knit town where the characters' lives are closely linked to the community.

It stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley as three lifelong friends who support each other through life's challenges while also trying their best to balance their careers and relationships. Three seasons have been released so far, with a fourth season expected to be released sometime in 2025.

Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls | Netflix

Gilmore Girls

Many consider Gilmore Girls to be a beloved classic, and you'll understand why after watching. Set in the charming and picturesque small town of Stars Hollow, we follow mother and daughter duo Lorelai and Rory as they face the ups and downs of life together while also dealing with their own personal struggles.

All seven seasons of the comedy-drama series are streaming on Netflix. Its four-part miniseries revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, is also available to stream on Netflix. It takes place almost a decade after the finale of the original series and continues to explore Lorelai, Rory, and the other characters' lives in Stars Hollow.

Pictured (L-R): Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones in Sullivan’s Crossing | Michael Tompkins/Fremantle

Sullivan’s Crossing

Another romantic drama series that will remind you of Virgin River is Sullivan's Crossing. Let me tell you why. They both have small-town settings, a strong female character at the head who tries her best to navigate personal and professional challenges, and they both showcase a close-knit community.

Sullivan's Crossing is based on the bestselling book series of the same name by Robyn Carr. Carr also wrote the book series on which Virgin River is based, so it makes sense why both shows have similar vibes. The series follows a neurosurgeon named Maggie Sullivan, whose reputation is tarnished after a major career scandal. In an effort to rebuild her life, she heads back to her childhood home at Sullivan’s Crossing. While there, she finds love and community.

Sullivan's Crossing is a relatively new show, having only premiered its first season back in March 2023. The second season finished airing in June 2024. Both seasons can be streamed on The CW's official website for free. A third season is currently in the works.

Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher in When Calls the Heart | Crown Media United States LLC/Ricardo Hubbs

When Calls the Heart

Inspired by Janette Oke's novel of the same name, When Calls the Heart is a heartwarming romantic drama series centering around Elizabeth Thatcher, a young woman from a wealthy family who takes a teaching position in the small coal-mining town of Coal Valley. She arrives in the frontier town with the goal of positively impacting the children and the community, but it's not going to be easy as she faces various challenges. She also finds love with the town's constable, Jack Thornton.

When Calls the Heart has 11 seasons so far, and its upcoming twelfth season is set to air on the Hallmark Channel starting on Jan. 5, 2025. You can watch previous seasons by subscribing to Hallmark+.

Chesapeake Shores

If you end up enjoying Sweet Magnolias, you're going to love Chesapeake Shores. They're both based on book series from the same author, Sherryl Woods. In Chesapeake Shores, the story focuses on Abby O'Brien, a successful businesswoman who returns to her hometown of Chesapeake Shores after learning from her younger sister that their family inn is facing foreclosure.

While there, she reconnects with her family and the community and rekindles an old flame with her ex-boyfriend, Trace Riley. All six seasons of this show can be streamed on Peacock or Hallmark+ with a subscription.

Hart of Dixie

The small-town charm and romance elements you love so much about Virgin River can be found in the comedy-drama series Hart of Dixie. It stars Rachel Bilson as Zoe Hart, a young doctor who relocates to the small Southern town of Bluebell, Alabama, after being denied a prestigious medical fellowship in New York.

While there, she works as a general practionar at a medical practice she inherited. As Zoe adapts to her new surroundings, she encounters numerous challenges, including cultural clashes, personal dilemmas, and romantic entanglements.

You can watch all four seasons of Hart of Dixie on Amazon Prime Video. However, it's important to mention that you'll need a subscription to the streaming service in order to gain access to the episodes.