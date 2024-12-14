6 great shows to stream like The 100
By Renee Hansen
In 2014, the CW premiered its new dystopian series, The 100. Viewers were immediately engaged in the story that followed a group of 100 juvenile delinquents as they embarked on a journey to Earth approximately 100 years after the planet was abandoned.
Not all viewers were pleased with the conclusion of The 100, but the series sparked their interest in the genre. Below are several series that fans of The 100 are sure to enjoy. And if you've never watched The 100 or are ready for a rewatch, all seven seasons are streaming on Netflix.
Silo
Set in a dystopian future, Silo is a sci-fi series that focuses on a community established in a silo that is located 144 stories underground. The community is regulated by a set of rules believed to have been implemented to keep the residents safe. The story hooks viewers from the start and takes them on a wild ride of unpredictable twists and turns. Silo is praised for its character-driven stories, world-building, production, and Rebecca Ferguson's performance. The series has two seasons, received rave reviews, and earned a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Silo is streaming on AppleTV+.
Colony
The USA Network series Colony is set in near-future Los Angeles, policed by the military organization, the Transitional Authority, which is controlled by the Hosts, a group of extraterrestrials. While many have sided with the occupation, many have chosen to rebel against them and suffer the consequences. One family, the Bowmans, is at the center of the story as they make difficult decisions to keep their family safe. The series received positive reviews and is ranked 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Colony is streaming on Peacock.
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
One of the newest series set in a galaxy far, far away is the Disney+ adventure series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The series follows four children who embark on a journey to their home planet after being lost in a dangerous and unfamiliar galaxy. They encounter many unlikely allies, threatening aliens, and treacherous locations during their journey. The series has been praised for its childlike story within the Star Wars universe, adding an enjoyable layer to the ever-growing galaxy. The series ranks 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is streaming on Disney+.
Shadow and Bone
The Netflix original fantasy series Shadow and Bone introduces viewers to the Grishaverse, comprised of the nations of Ravka, Fjerda, Shu Han, Kerch, Novyi Zem, and the Wandering Isle. The story focuses on a group of magic-users called Grisha who encounter a young soldier whose magical power may have the strength to unite the nations. As she adjusts to her new found powers she is targeted by warring fractions, one who wants to use her powers, another that wants her dead. Shadow and Bone has been praised for it massive world-building, costumes, and cast performances earning 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Shadow and Bone is streaming on Netflix.
The Wilds
The Prime Video original series The Wilds is another story of survival, but this one with a twist.
A plane carrying a group of teen girls crashes, leaving them stranded on a desert island. Little do they know they are part of a social experiment orchestrated by a woman named Gretchen. The show aired for two seasons and has an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The Wilds is streaming on Prime Video.
The Walking Dead
In The 100, Clark (Eliza Taylor) takes on a role very similar to that of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) in The Walking Dead. Both become leaders of a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world. TWD significantly focuses on the characters’ stories, engaging viewers who become invested in their lives and survival. The Walking Dead has greatly impacted the world of the undead, leading the way for other series within the genre. The series ranks 79% on Rotten Tomatoes.
All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead are streaming on Netflix.