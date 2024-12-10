Netflix said these 4 shows would be coming in 2024 but didn’t deliver on that promise
When a network or streaming service announces when to expect a new season of some of our favorite shows, they usually hold up to what they say. And that includes Netflix. With the actors and writers strikes in Hollywood delaying many productions, that does come into play when it comes to these four shows on our list being delayed.
However, there's a couple of them that have finished filming while others it was still promised that the new seasons were coming in 2024. And so, here's 4 shows Netflix said would be coming in 2024 but have not.
You season 5
No release date yet
I'll be honest, out of all the shows on this list, You season 5 is the most frustrating delay. That's because the three others have release dates. However despite a 2024 release being anticipated, the final season of the psychological thriller still doesn't even have a release date. Though it should be sometime in 2025, hopefully. Because if we have to wait longer, that's definitely going to be no fun for us.
The fifth season wrapped filming in August 2024, and most likely faced delays due to the actors and writers strikes. But I mean at this point, at least give us a release date Netflix! Not much is known about the plot yet, except the streamer teasing, "will Joe Goldberg finally get his judgment day?" That's definitely the main question we're asking. How he's evaded getting punished for what he does this long is mind boggling!
The Night Agent season 2
Premieres Jan. 23, 2025
Based on Netflix's Tudum page, The Night Agent season 2 was supposed to come out in 2024. That was the plan on the streamer's end as it was on the list of shows it had coming out for the year. However, for whatever reason, the platform decided to push the new season to the new year. It's not a drastic change, but still. We had our hopes set on a 2024 release.
The Night Agent season 2 premieres Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. Just like the first season, all 10 episodes will drop that day. Next up in the story, Peter is going to become a night agent himself. Which is great, but it's going to feature lots of dangers and "trust is in short supply," per the synopsis.
The Recruit season 2
Premieres Jan. 30, 2025
When Netflix announced the renewal news of The Recruit season 2, we were supposed to get the show in 2024. Obviously, that hasn't happened and now the new season is set to premiere on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 even though filming wrapped all the way back in March 2024. Plus, this season is shorter with only 6 episodes versus the eight we got in season 1.
Something else that's strange about the premiere date for The Recruit season 2 is the fact that it arrives only one week after The Night Agent season 2. With both shows being very similar genres, as well as having passionate followings, it's strange that Netflix didn't choose to spread them out instead of only releasing the season days apart.
The second season, starring Noah Centineo, will see his character Owen "pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea," per the synopsis. And what's crazy is that the CIA lawyer may come to the realization that there's a "bigger threat" that may be brewing from within the Agency.
Mo season 2
Premieres Jan. 30, 2025
Mo season 1 first premiered on Netflix in August 2022, and the show got renewed for a second and final season in January 2023. Now for this one, we do know that only a few months later the actors and writers strikes went into effect. So, that could have come into play here regarding the delay of Mo season 2 to be pushed into the new year. However it's still strange because Netflix never announced a delay. We basically found out the release date when it was announced it would be in January.
Either, we're almost there and we're getting Mo season 2 on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 along with The Recruit season 2. The season is bringing with it another set of 8 episodes with Mo Amer still stranded in Mexico and having to find a way back across the border before his family's asylum hearing, per the synopsis. The story about the Palestinian refugees will also feature "a new guy in town" who might steal his girl as well as Mo's falafel taco recipe.