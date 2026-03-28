6 new shows to watch on Prime Video in April

There are a few notable premieres on Prime Video in April, including the kickoff of the final season of one of TV’s wildest shows!

Prime Video is a bit quieter in April than in previous months. March alone saw the releases of Young Sherlock and Scarpetta, which became notable hits. However, April still has a few interesting shows to check out, and that includes one returning series that’s one of the biggest releases of the year! Here’s a quick look at the original shows coming to the streamer!

The Boys - Season 5 Supes Key Art. Courtesy of Prime Video.

The Boys season 5 (April 8)

It’s the final year for Prime Video’s epic comic book saga. And anyone who’s watched the show is expecting it to be a wild and bloody finale. With Vought and the Seven effectively ruling America and Homelander a dictator, the Boys have to escape captivity and find a way to fight back. That’s complicated by the fact that Billy Butcher has a virus that can wipe out all Supes and is ready to use it.

Expect everything from a reunion of Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jason Padalecki to some insane showdowns and outrageous deaths. That might include several of the show’s beloved main characters, as no one is safe. No matter how it wraps up, it’ll be a crazy ride as fans of the show would expect.

Nippon Sangoku: The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun (April 5)

One of the hottest manga series in years is now getting an anime adaptation to expand its reach. In the near future, a nuclear war and environmental disaster have caused Japan to collapse into three different nations. As they fight for supremacy, a low-level government worker dreams of reunifying the broken country and embarking on a journey to leadership.

The anime appears faithful to the comic, showing the unique touches for each nation, a post-apocalypse Japan rebuilding, and even some romance amid the drama. Anime fans will enjoy this, but it could become a larger crossover hit with U.S. audiences as well.

American Gladiators (April 17)

After a long hibernation, the original reality competition show is back on the air. Once more, contestants go at it with a pack of highly trained athletes in fantastic games like Joust, Hang Tough, Powerball, and more for a $100,000 prize. Witness crazy action, beefy physiques, and a spin on the competition challenge that reminds you why this franchise is so iconic.

Kevin (April 20)

Co-created by Aubrey Plaza, this new animated series is partly inspired by a real-life tale. Jason Schwartzman voices a cat whose life is upended when his human owners break up. He moves into a small pet store where the quirky animals there help him navigate his “single” life. Given Plaza's past projects, it's natural to prepare for some raunchy humor with a bit of heart, as this aims to fill the hole Prime Video needs in adult animation.

Naughty Business (April 24)

If you want raunchy comedies, this Spanish series seems ready for you. In 1998, a conservative wife is thrown when her husband falls into a coma, and she learns their family video-store business is almost bankrupt.

In desperation, she turns to adult films, the only type that makes money. Before she knows it, she’s the owner of the hottest adult video store in the city, which gets her into some hot water with friends. Expect some outrageous antics with plenty of skin and swearing to be a funny watch in any language.

The House of the Spirits (April 29)

Prime Video does enjoy its literary adaptations, and the latest is a new take on Isabel Allende’s landmark 1982 novel. It follows three generations of women as their family navigates the turbulent 20th-century South American setting, showing their struggles through war and political and social upheaval, along with a touch of magical realism as well.

It’s a daunting work, yet the series seems ready to tackle it with the actors handling the various time periods well. The novel has been a bestseller for decades, so there’s a built-in audience ready for a faithful telling. This looks to be it, as this House is ready to open its doors to drama in April.