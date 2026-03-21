Scarpetta offers an intense and thrilling first season—but does the ending hold up?

Scarpetta tells the thrilling tale of Dr. Kay Scarpetta trying to unravel the identity of a dangerous serial killer in two timelines, 1998 and 2026. Scarpetta has a strong ensemble of characters and storylines, which allows all the show's main characters to be on equal footing.

Although Kay is the central character, the remaining ensemble, Benton, Pete, Dorothy, and Lucy, fill up the rest of the show with ease, never once appearing underdeveloped in comparison to Kay. This group involves several complex dynamics, from marital struggles to parent-child disputes.

The setup of these familial relationships is one of the most interesting parts of the show, as it exists strongly on its own and could have acted as an active backdrop in any genre. Anything from Kay and her husband Benton's struggling marriage to Dorothy's inability to emotionally connect with her grieving daughter Lucy adds layers to the history that surrounds this group of five people, all held together by a serial killer case and a secret that took place in 1998.

The central mystery of both timelines waits until the finale to reveal the killer whom Kay and Pete had been tracking down. In both circumstances, Scarpetta leans into both the thriller and horror genres. However, it is the 1998 timeline that offers a stronger, more horrifying conclusion to the murder mystery.

By the conclusion of the season finale, Scarpetta offers all the answers audiences have been waiting for, including why Kay is terrified of the truth from 1998 coming out, who the killer of that timeline was, and who the 2026 killer is.

After finally narrowing down how the 1998 killer had settled on his victims (through the sound of their voices), Kay unravels the terrifying truth about how the killer could have gone after people whose voices he only heard and addresses he knew without knowing other details about them, such as what they looked like.

In a horrifying twist, Kay's theory is proven in one of the safest places people are supposed to have access to: the 911 call center. 911 operators are meant to talk you through emergency situations and send help your way. They are not meant to take advantage of the trust you give them with your name and address to hunt you down and kill you. Yet, that is the exact circumstance that season 1 leads to.

It is a unique conclusion, and one that does not require the killer, Roy McCorkle, to have been a known face in the show up until this point to justify the horror of who he is. Roy, being a 911 operator, takes away the need for him to be a familiar face or name, because the fact that he is considered a safe person by default of being a 911 dispatcher more than makes up for it. However, the 2026 timeline does not offer the same horror or excitement.

The 2026 killer reveal is significantly more anticlimactic by comparison and almost makes the viewer want the killer to have been a more familiar face throughout the season. The killer, Officer August Ryan, is a character who had been seen before, but only briefly, and never in a significant manner. The reveal is not a world-shaking reveal for Kay, who must fight August one-on-one, just as she had with Roy in 1998. Although she wins both times, the 2026 reveal is more of a traditional cliche than a riveting twist, which makes so much of the thrilling build-up and undertones of the season fall flat.

Scarpetta presented a brilliant mix of thriller and horror, making the audience wary of or uncertain about various main characters, including Pete and Benton, who are each presented with childhood backgrounds that frame them as having potential for violence. The dynamics at play in familial and romantic ways help elevate the complicated dynamics of the main characters. It is less about romantic entanglements and more about trust.

Although not a romantic couple, Kay and Pete rely on each other more than on either of their spouses, a recurring theme that gets brought up several times in the 2026 timeline. Of course, part of that trust and reliance comes from their actions in 1998, with Pete and Kay covering for each other in the event that resulted in Roy being found and killed. Still, their dynamic is front and center in what it means to have a strong, sturdy partner when surrounded by suspicious people.

Otherwise, Scarpetta's other main plot with Lucy offers a captivating and devastating look at grief, which also mixes into the polarizing views on AI and what it is capable of. After the death of her wife, Janet, Lucy uses an AI program to revive her so that she can still talk to and interact with a version of Janet. It is emotionally devastating for Lucy, but it also asks a terrifying question about the future of AI and how that technology could potentially impact how people grieve their loved ones.

Lucy's connection to Janet went beyond the need for one last conversation for closure. She turned her late wife into an AI-generated crutch to avoid having to move on without her, and it is a look at such an overwhelming form of grief that it begs the question of whether Lucy will ever properly mourn Janet, who would have wanted her to find peace and happiness again.

Scarpetta doesn't ask much of its audience other than to stay tuned for the ride and allow themselves to be immersed in the mystery surrounding the main characters. It makes the viewer ask who is actually good and who has the potential to be bad. This psychological tale is not just about discovering a killer's identity. It also asks how far an individual will go when pushed far enough down an uncertain slope.