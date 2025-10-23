Nobody Wants This season 3 quietly in the works according to Kristen Bell

The funniest and most romantic Netflix original series has returned with a new season! Nobody Wants This season 2 premiered on Oct.23, bringing the breakout hit, Emmy Award-nominated series back with its highly anticipated followup season. Kristen Bell and Adam Brody reignite their sparkling chemistry as Joanne and Noah for another round of lovable ups and downs.

Nobody Wants This season 2 continues to navigate Joanne and Noah's relationship as they merge their lives together. Of course, that means the topic of Joanne converting to Judaism and the prospect of taking their relationship to the next level weighs heavily on the couple in season 2. Naturally, after binge-watching season 2, viewers will be left wanting even more!

While Netflix hasn't yet announced a formal renewal of Nobody Wants This season 3 at the time of the season 2 release on Oct. 23, there have been some promising updates directly from the cast, including Bell. As it turns out, season 3 has been quietly in the works ahead of season 2. We're sharing what Bell revealed about the potential next season of her hit series.

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in episode 202 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025

Nobody Wants This season 3 writer's room has already started

Bell spoke with Parade magazine while promoting Nobody Wants This season 2 and teased exclusive details about the next chapter of Joanne and Noah's story. When the star and producer was asked if the series would be back for another season, she shared that the writers are currently hard at work crafting the scripts that could later become season 3. But she doesn't know much beyond that.

"The writer’s room is working right now,. You never know if you’re gonna be able to shoot because that’s way above our pay grade, and they decide what shows are gonna be shot. But the writer’s room is writing it right now. That we know," the Emmy nominee revealed to Parade.

Because Nobody Wants This season 2 has been one of the most eagerly awaited Netflix premieres of the year, there's no doubt that the series will debut to huge numbers in its opening weekend and continue to put up big numbers in the following few weeks. The show's dependable viewership will surely allow Netflix to go ahead and give the show an early renewal for season 3 in the coming weeks.

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in episode 205 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025

Unless a renewal announcement is made ahead of a season's premiere, Netflix tends to wait a couple weeks to reveal renewals for its biggest shows. Nobody Wants This, with its viewership and awards nominations, is pretty much a solid bet for renewal. It's a matter of when not if, and hearing that the writers have already started in the room is a major sign in the right direction.

Netflix often opens up writer's rooms before renewing its shows to get a sense of what another season would entail. Sometimes that doesn't pan out for the show in question, but the same thing happened with Nobody Wants This last year. Erin Foster, creator and writer, confirmed that the writer's room had happened for season 2 weeks before Netflix's formal renewal announcement.

For further evidence that Nobody Wants This season 3 could be nigh, The Hollywood Reporter also slipped into their extensive profile on the series that the writer's room had opened and that the writers were "blue-skying a not-yet-officially-ordered third season." Until it becomes official, we'll have to keep streaming and keeping our fingers crossed for the good news!

Watch Nobody Wants This only on Netflix.