7 Disney+ shows that definitely won't be back in 2025

As we look ahead to the new year, Disney+ is gearing up to release exciting new content for its global audience. We're talking about shows such as Goosebumps: The Vanishing, Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2, Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again and Andor season 2. However, for various reasons, there are some Disney+ shows that won't be returning with additional installments in the new year.

It could be because they were billed as miniseries, meaning that they were designed to conclude after only one season, which wrapped up this year. Another reason for them not returning could be that they won't be finished with the filmmaking process in time to make a 2025 release. There are also some Disney+ shows that won't be back next year because they ended or were canceled this year. Whatever the reason for them not returning, we're definitely going to miss them!

Below, we shared a list of seven Disney+ shows that definitely won't be back in 2025.

(L-R): Osha Aniseya (Amandla Stenberg) and the Stranger Qimir (Manny Jacinto) in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: THE ACOLYTE, season one, exclusively on Disney+ | Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a sci-fi series part of the Star Wars franchise. Unfortunately, it was canceled after only one season in August 2024. The reason for its cancellation was due to its low viewership numbers not justifying the high production costs. Another factor believed to have contributed to the show's cancellation was its mostly negative audience response. Since it was canceled, it will not be returning in 2025.

The Acolyte takes place in the final days of the High Republic era, where we follow a former Padawan learner who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of Jedi crimes.

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Marvel Studios' Echo | Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Echo

Echo is a superhero series that is a spin-off from the Hawkeye series. It stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, also known as Echo. Echo is a deaf Native American superhero who returns to her hometown in Oklahoma after being chased down by Kingpin's goons. While there, she finds herself having to confront her past, reconnect with her Native American heritage, and embrace her family and community.

Since Echo was billed as a miniseries, a second season will not be happening. That's why we won't be seeing this show's return in 2025.

The Armorer (Emily Swallow) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in Star Wars The Mandalorian "Chapter 8: Redemption." | Starwars.com

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian is a space Western show that is also part of the Star Wars franchise. Its story is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). It follows a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter named Din Djarin who goes against his orders to capture Force-sensitive child Grogu. After forming a strong bond with Grogu, Djarin decides to protect him from the Imperial remnant forces after him.

Three seasons have been released so far, and a fourth season was in development. However, Lucasfilm (production company behind the series) looks to have changed directions. The company is believed to be continuing the Mandalorian's story by replacing the fourth season with a feature film titled The Mandalorian & Grogu. This movie will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026. So, no, The Mandalorian will not be returning with a fourth season next year.

(L-R): Rogue (voiced by Lenore Zann), Jubilee (voiced by Holly Chou), Jean Grey (voiced by Jennifer Hale), Cyclops (voiced by Ray Chase), Roberto Da Costa (voiced by Gui Agustini), Nightcrawler (voiced by Adrian Hough), Storm (voiced by Alison Sealy-Smith), and Morph (voiced by JP Karliak) in Marvel Animation's X-MEN '97 | Marvel Animation

X-Men '97

Most fans of the Marvel Comics and critics enjoyed this revival of the X-Men: The Animated Series. It's a show following the iconic team of mutants as they battle against various threats while dealing with the struggles of being feared and misunderstood in a world that rejects them. There has been only one season so far, with a second season currently in the works.

According to Nexus Point News, X-Men '97 season 2 won't be released until sometime in 2026. The news outlet reports that a 2026 release is happening because of changes being made to the scripts. If you recall, series creator Beau DeMayo was fired in March 2024 after completing work on the first and second seasons. However, it looks like that with his firing, the show's creative team needs some extra time to rework the scripts. That being said, X-Men '97 will not be back in 2025.

(L-R) Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Death (Aubrey Plaza) in Marvel Television's AGATHA ALL ALONG, exclusively on Disney+ | Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel

Agatha All Along

Agatha Harkness was a fan-favorite character in WandaVision, and this year, she got a series of her own called Agatha All Along. After being trapped under a magical spell by Wanda Maximoff at the end of WandaVision, Agatha is finally rescued by a mysterious goth teen in Agatha All Along. Together, they then embark on a quest to recruit a coven of witches so that they can face the challenging trials of the legendary Witches' Road.

Agatha All Along was billed as a miniseries, so that's one reason why it won't be coming back next year. However, there's a rumor going around that the dark fantasy series has been quietly renewed for a second season. If this rumor turns out to be true, does that mean this show has a chance of returning in 2025? I highly doubt it.

A show like this would take a good amount of time to film and edit. The filmmaking process would most likely not be completed in time for a 2025 release. We would likely be looking at a release in 2026. But that's only if a second season actually ends up happening. Fingers crossed!

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka | StarWars.com

Ahsoka

Another Disney+ show part of the Star Wars franchise is Ahsoka. It stars Rosario Dawson as former Jedi apprentice Ahsoka Tano, who teams up with several allies to prevent a new dark threat from rising and putting the fallen Galactic Empire back together. In January 2024, the space fantasy series was renewed for a second season.

Production is reportedly set to start in April 2025, so there's little to no chance of Ahsoka season 2 being released the same year. This show is heavy on special effects, so it will take some time in post-production. A 2026 release would be more probable.

(L-R): Red Guardian/Alexei Shostakov (voiced by David Harbour) and Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (voiced by Sebastian Stan) in Marvel Animation Television's WHAT IF...? Season 3 | Marvel Animation

What If...?

What If...? is an animated anthology series that has seen much success since its premiere on Disney+ in August 2021. Two seasons have been released so far, with both consisting of nine episodes each. A third and final season is currently airing on Disney+. As of Dec. 24, the first three episodes have been released. There are a total of eight episodes in the last season, so that means five episodes are left to be released. With What If...? season 3 being the final season, that means we won't be seeing this show's return in 2025.

Here's what What If...? is about via the official Marvel website:

“What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways."