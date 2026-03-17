8 of the best-dressed stars at the 98th Academy Awards

It is time to take a look at all the red carpet looks from the 98th Academy Awards and decide who was the best-dressed. From award nominees, to award presenters, and award winners, we chose eight for our list of who we think were the best dressed at the 2026 Oscars.

From timeless ball gowns to subtle Hollywood glam and a little blend of individuality, we were over the moon by the fashion that graced our television screens. Who do you think was the best-dressed of the evening?

Rose Byrne

Dior and Rose Byrne were a perfect match at this year's Oscars. The strapless dress, decorated in perfectly placed florals, flows down into a flared skirt and train, turning our heads immediately.

It speaks of old film glamour and sophistication without saying a word.

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn are a shining duo at the #Oscars. 😍✨ (📸: Shutterstock) pic.twitter.com/20wxfE6a5B — E! News (@enews) March 15, 2026

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson sparkled and shone, gracing the red carpet in a jade minty green gown from the Armani Privé’s spring 2026 collection. The dress stood out amongst the more popular and classic hues of white and black.

Her sweet smile and glamorous necklace pulled the whole look together, gaining her a spot on our list.

Pedro Pascal is looking fantastic at the #Oscars. 😍 (📸: Shutterstock) pic.twitter.com/LnvMM6sSLJ — E! News (@enews) March 15, 2026

Pedro Pascal

Would it even be a best-dressed list if Pedro Pascal were absent from it? Never one to fail when it comes to style for formal events, Pascal donned this Chanel number, forgoing a jacket and instead including a floral starburst.

Of course, the biggest attention grabber was his clean-shaven face. This coincides with the previously leaked clips of his current filming project, alongside Danny Ramirez, De Noche in Mexico.

Pascal was also joined by his co-star in The Mandalorian, Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda.

Grogu, Pedro Pascal, and Sigourney Weaver stun at the Oscars.



Experience The Mandalorian and Grogu May 22 only in theaters and IMAX. pic.twitter.com/GHHxGkJXyP — Star Wars (@starwars) March 16, 2026

Sigourney Weaver

Speaking of Pedro Pascal, he and Sigourney Weaver walked arm in arm to present the awards for Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects. Weaver's Valentino dress embodied the coveted gold every nominee wishes to win.

Like Kate Hudson, her dress was a standout in all its shimmering, floor-length glory that complemented the talented Hollywood icon incredibly well!

Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan is all smiles with his new Academy Award.



(Getty) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hxuRwkH8Fs — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan didn't know when he walked the red carpet that he'd be an Oscar winner by the end of the evening. Wearing a custom Louis Vuitton suit, mixing the sleek black look with gold accents, delivered a message of timeless style.

Add to it the confidence he carried throughout the red carpet, makes him a wonderful addition to our list.

Nicole Kidman

Looks like we have another Chanel piece on our list! Beads, crystals, and feathers, oh my, Nicole Kidman gracefully walked the red carpet in a fitted gown that swiftly combined both white and cream hues.

Far from flashy or loud, it's elegant and flawless. Kidman is another who never fails to stun a red carpet, pulling off looks we love to see time and time again.

Here he is, Marty Supreme himself, Timothée Chalamet has arrived on the #Oscars red carpet! pic.twitter.com/VDVyowDa7F — Empire (@empiremagazine) March 15, 2026

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet donned a custom all-white suit designed by Sarah Burton at Givenchy, which included white dress shoes. Tie, jacket, buttons, and the addition of small sunglasses channeled a look we see nearly every award season.

It suits, pardon the pun, Chalamet well, thankfully forgoing unnecessary accessories.

The GREAT Elle Fanning has arrived to the #Oscars. 🤍 (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/yZtqVTdU2G — E! News (@enews) March 15, 2026

Elle Fanning

Every year, we look forward to seeing ball gowns. And, Elle Fanning thankfully heard our prayers.

How is this not giving classic fairy tale vibes? Sarah Burton and the Givenchy team created something magical, feminine, and jaw-dropping.

Every movement flows seamlessly, highlighting the embroidered wisteria and jewelry pieces.