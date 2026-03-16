Grogu makes a surprise appearance at The 98th Academy Awards

Hollywood icons Sigourney Weaver and Pedro Pascal were amongst the extensive list of award presenters during last night's 98th Academy Awards. The duo, dressed in their best attire, shared the spotlight with their other costar, the adorable and ever-popular Grogu, who sat next to actress Kate Hudson.

For several years, Pascal and Grogu have shared the spotlight in the successful and gripping The Mandalorian, the first Star Wars show to air on the popular streaming platform, Disney+. Over the course of three seasons, Pascal donned the Mandalorian armor as bounty hunter Din Djarin, whose life is turned upside down upon a job he could not complete.

Grogu, the asset, once called The Child, possessed Jedi-like abilities, but ultimately chose to abandon his training to be with Din Djarin. The show connected to other Star Wars shows and lore, including the reintroduction to Boba Fett, Luke Skywalkler and Ahsoka.

While the main villain of the series, Moff Gideon, is defeated by the series finale, Mando and Grogu's story continues in the upcoming film, The Mandalorian and Grogu. The trailer, with 12 million views on YouTube, revealed a mission involving the Hutts, where danger and action lurk around every corner of the galaxy.

Grogu may be going on missions of his own and things might not be in Din's favor when his helmet is forcibly removed by villainous characters. Weaver's character appears to work with Din, providing missions from the New Republic.

Whether intended to be or not, Weaver and Pascal's arrival at the Oscars was a fantastic way to market the film. Who couldn't be in awe at the sight of Grogu himself, sitting front and center?

Before Weaver and Pascal could announce the winner for Best Production Design, they share a playful banter amongst themselves and Hudson, where Weaver channels her inner Ellen Ripley from the Aliens franchise. Her infamous line, though changed for the context of the evening, "Get away from him, you b&*%$!" was met with laughter and applause.

Pascal then immediately apologized to Hudson. Though brief, charming, and meant only to show how much Weaver has contributed to the realm of science fiction, it was one of the more memorable and delightful moments from the award ceremony.

Ultimately, Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau won the award for their breathtaking and distinctive work on Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein. In fact, Frankenstein won three awards by the end of the evening.

You can watch Weaver, Pascal, and Grogu's little skit from last night in the video below. We congratulate all those who were nominated and won.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.

If you've seen The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer, we'd love to know your thoughts and theories, as well as who you think got snubbed during last night's Academy Awards.

You can watch all three seasons of The Mandalorian on Disney+ right now!